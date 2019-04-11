DIGG PICKS

If The Night Itself Took Notes, This Is The Notebook It Would Use

You’re a PI crouching beneath a target’s window. You’re on stakeout in front of a perp’s last known address. You’re tracking a great gray owl just before dawn. A sparkly unicorn-emblazoned notebook is just going to blow your cover. Instead, you want this for your field notebook: the Stealth Camo. Made by Word. Notebooks (punctuation intentional), it’s got a blacked-out cover with forty-eight lined pages that feature Word.’s unique organizational bullet point system that helps you track to-do, in-progress and completed items on your list.

 

Of course those who aren’t tracking nocturnal wildlife or suspects will still benefit from a well-made and cool-looking notebook from a company well versed in making such things. All Word. notebooks are designed and printed in the US. The Stealth Camo comes in a three-pack and at three and a half by five and a half inches, it’ll fit in a pocket, ready for your notes on tarsiers in habitat — or your next grocery list.​


 [Buy it]


If you buy something through our posts, we may receive a small share of the sale. Please buy a Ferrari. For more of Digg's suggestions on how to spend your money, check out Digg Picks.​​​​

Writer of words. Drinker of sours. Will share her breakfast burrito.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
CHAM-WOW

0 diggs Wired
By March 2018, a year after Google thought it had been vanquished, Chamois hit an all-time high, infecting 20.8 million devices. Now, a year after that zenith, the Android team has whittled that number back down to fewer than 2 million infections.