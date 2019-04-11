If The Night Itself Took Notes, This Is The Notebook It Would Use

You’re a PI crouching beneath a target’s window. You’re on stakeout in front of a perp’s last known address. You’re tracking a great gray owl just before dawn. A sparkly unicorn-emblazoned notebook is just going to blow your cover. Instead, you want this for your field notebook: the Stealth Camo. Made by Word. Notebooks (punctuation intentional), it’s got a blacked-out cover with forty-eight lined pages that feature Word.’s unique organizational bullet point system that helps you track to-do, in-progress and completed items on your list.

Of course those who aren’t tracking nocturnal wildlife or suspects will still benefit from a well-made and cool-looking notebook from a company well versed in making such things. All Word. notebooks are designed and printed in the US. The Stealth Camo comes in a three-pack and at three and a half by five and a half inches, it’ll fit in a pocket, ready for your notes on tarsiers in habitat — or your next grocery list.​





