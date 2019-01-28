Former BuzzFeed Staffer Uses Community Quiz Builder To Roast Company For Layoffs

​BuzzFeed's Community feature allows regular people to create posts and quizzes that live on BuzzFeed's platform. It's a clever, exploitative business model for BuzzFeed, which can run ads against freely produced content rather than paying contributors or employees to create it. But since it's open to everyone, there's also the opportunity for pranksters to wreak some havoc.

Which is exactly what one former BuzzFeeder did after BuzzFeed's latest round of layoffs. Jason Sweeten, who used to work for BuzzFeed's Quizzes team full time and is now a sketch writer for UCB, posted a quiz on Monday titled "Do You Still Have A Job At BuzzFeed?" Sweeten knows his way around a quiz, and the post mixes the BuzzFeed sensibility with some biting criticisms of the company:



The post comes as large group of current BuzzFeed employees are publicly taking their employer to task in a Medium post for not paying out PTO to many laid off employees.

Of course, maybe the joke's on us after all, since we're sending ad revenue to BuzzFeed every time we open Sweeten's quiz:

Go take the quiz, before BuzzFeed takes it down.

[BuzzFeed]