Visualizing The Largest Empires In History As Planets Compared To Earth

​At its height, the British empire was known as "the empire on which the sun never sets," thanks to its colonies around the globe. This nifty visualization from Redditor u/jmerlinb takes things to the logical extreme — what if the sun never set on the British empire (or the Mongolian empire, for that matter), because they were planetary bodies of their own?

So how did the land-holdings of history's largest empires stack up to Earth?

The impressive size of the empire planets is more impressive when you consider that they include only land held by the empires, while the Earth used for comparison has both land and water.





[Via Reddit]