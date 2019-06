​Boston Dynamics was at Amazon's re:MARS conference (that's Machine Learning, Automation, Robotics, and Space, not Mars the planet) on Tuesday to show off their Spot Mini quadriped robot. It was going well until, well, it was not:

#reMars Boston Dynamics live demo - so cool and reminder that running workload just on spot instance can fail :-) pic.twitter.com/ph8pyk3HQp — RBA (@benalt) June 5, 2019

We're still a touch worried about the eventual robot takeover, but it seems our future overlords still have some kinks to work out.