The Stanley Cup finals are full of emotions and tensions grew to the hilt at Thursday night's Game 5 in Boston when belligerent fans got into a squabble up in the upper deck of the TD Garden arena. Something sparked an all-out brawl between several Bruins fans, with insults being thrown and beer being hurled. If you were curious about the actual game, the Bruins lost 2-1 against the Blues. Watch the drama in the stands below:​

This was sent to me from the stands - this fight escalates ... all between Bruins fans. pic.twitter.com/XPHEwdEBVF — Benjamin Hochman (@hochman) June 7, 2019





[Via Deadspin]