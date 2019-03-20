Forget The Bomb Cyclone. Buy A Bomber Jacket For Spring

So now it's spring. And while the weather doesn't instantly shift away from ice and snow, spring does mean that warmer times are on the horizon. Very soon, you can start packing away the moon parka and thermal underwear and start wearing something a bit less polar oriented. A bomber jacket for spring is a perfect choice.

Not only can you layer beneath it as spring figures out what temp it wants to deliver on a given day, a bomber jacket is one of those cuts that just seems to look good on everyone. This Cotton Bomber from Everlane switches up the classic materials and goes for a cotton shell instead of the more traditional nylon or leather. The midweight cotton twill is water resistant with just a hint of sheen and has two snap-closure flap pockets on the outside and a single inner pocket. Lined with poly in the chest and nylon on the sleeves, the Cotton Bomber is an under $90 pick that's going to see a fair amount of use this coming vernal season.





