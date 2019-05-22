Binging With Babish Has A Cookbook With Recipes From Forty Movies

Now that we regularly go to the movies at home, our showtime eating options have opened up considerably beyond Whoppers and buttered popcorn. While a pizza plus binge watching is a beautiful equation, sometimes it’s fun to thematically correlate what’s on the screen and what’s going in your mouth. Pasta with extra thin garlic for watching "Goodfellas" and a tonkotsu ramen for watching "Tampopo," for example. Andrew Rea’s book Eat What You Watch is a collection of forty recipes drawn from cult and classic films.

The book is a natural undertaking for Rea. He’s the creator of the four-million-subscriber-strong YouTube cooking show Binging With Babish where he recreates dishes from, or invents recipes inspired by, recent and classic films and television. In the book, each recipe is paired with a photo that cleverly recreates the food-related scene from the film. "Sixteen Candles," "Ratatouille," "Harry Potter" and "When Harry Met Sally" are just a few of the movies the book draws from. Pick a movie, cook up a corresponding dish, and binge away.​





