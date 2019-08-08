The Biggest Cities In The United States From 1790 To 2018, Visualized

Can you name the biggest cities in the United States? Most Americans (we hope!) can probably name New York, Los Angeles and Chicago but the rest are trickier.

Over the past several decades, with economic fluctuations, suburban sprawl, urban decay and numerous other factors, the American landscape has changed considerably and so have the top cities by population.

In 1950, Detroit was the 4th biggest city in America. In 2018, it's now only the 23rd most populous city.

Scouring through population estimates from American Fact Finder and data from Wikipedia, Redditor u/rappzula put together a racing bar graph that shows how much the order of America's top 10 biggest cities have changed:





