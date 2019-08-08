LIVING FOR THE CITY

The Biggest Cities In The United States From 1790 To 2018, Visualized

Can you name the biggest cities in the United States? Most Americans (we hope!) can probably name New York, Los Angeles and Chicago but the rest are trickier. 

Over the past several decades, with economic fluctuations, suburban sprawl, urban decay and numerous other factors, the American landscape has changed considerably and so have the top cities by population.

In 1950, Detroit was the 4th biggest city in America. In 2018, it's now only the 23rd most populous city.

Scouring through population estimates from American Fact Finder and data from Wikipedia, Redditor u/rappzula put together a racing bar graph that shows how much the order of America's top 10 biggest cities have changed:

 


[Via r/DataIsBeautiful]

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
YOU'RE HIGH AND YOU'RE LOW

3 diggs
A few days ago, the US stock market suffered its worst day in 2019 because of fears of a trade war. To get a better sense of how much of a stock market drop it was, here's a visualization of the US stock market in the past 10 years.
A PREGNANT PAUSE

1 digg lithub.com
The United States was suffering from an epidemic of infertility, in-vitro fertilization expert Martin Quigley told Time magazine in 1984. According to the magazine, the rate of infertility in the United States had tripled over the past 20 years, and the childbearing potential of American women was in jeopardy.