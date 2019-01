​Is it a trailer for a new movie or show? Is it just a Super Bowl ad? Jeff Bridges teased some sort of new "Big Lebowski" material on Twitter on Thursday, with whatever it is scheduled to drop on February 3rd (that is, Super Bowl Sunday):

Can’t be living in the past, man. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/zL2CLYhGAM — Jeff Bridges (@TheJeffBridges) January 24, 2019

We do know that John Turturro has been working on "Going Places," a spin-off movie centering on Jesus from the original movie, but it's unclear if Bridges' tweet is related. Guess we'll find out during the Super Bowl.