2 MINUTES, 29 SECONDS OF PURE JOY

Big Dog Plays An Expert Level Game Of 'Hide And Seek' With A Little Dog

​A German Shepherd and their adorable little doggo friend have the time of their lives playing a very competitive game of hide and seek. A couch and a chair serve as a suitable environment for their rivalry. Watch below:

Some pro hide and seek from r/aww
 

[Via Reddit]

