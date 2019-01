THIS WAS NOT WELL THOUGHT OUT

​Ahead of the Texas and Georgia's matchup in the Sugar Bowl, there was a meeting of the animal mascots, as Uga the bulldog and Bevo the longhorn came face-to-face on the field. And there was only ever going to be one winner:

Bevo is not here for this mascot meeting. #HookEm pic.twitter.com/KXgaQzGm0W — Danny Davis (@aasdanny) January 2, 2019

Bringing a huge longhorn steer onto a crowded, loud football field and then introducing a dog to the mix: not a great idea!