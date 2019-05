From the embarrassing Starbucks coffee cup left on set to a chin-scratching faux pas from the writers, a consensus is growing that the final season of "Game Of Thrones" appears to be awfully phoned in. But it didn't appear to come out of nowhere. A sharp-eyed fan remembered Emilia Clarke giving a seemingly insincere declaration last year that the final season would be the "best one ever." And punctuated it with a little "Curb Your Enthusiasm."

please this is so funny now pic.twitter.com/e7L1RWLUf0 — ju (@wildtargaryen) May 7, 2019

[Via r/Freefolk]