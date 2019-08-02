The Most Unglamorous Wedding Photos Ever, And More Of The Best Photography Of The Week

​​​Every week, we curate the best new photography and photojournalism on the web, so you can spend your weekend kicking back and enjoying some beautiful pictures. Here are this week's picks:​

Viewing the world through the eyes of Lisbon-based photographer Teresa Freitas is like stepping into a candy-colored wonderland. With soft pastel hues and imaginative compositions, her ever-growing portfolio of travel photography captures the magic of each location she visits.

A new book by photographer-economist duo Chow and Lin uses food to illustrate the daily budgets of those living in poverty

In a style that couldn't be further from the polished, posed, perfect wedding pictures we've all seen time and time again, Weldon documents the most important day in many people's lives in a unique way: his images show the reality of weddings, in all their chaotic, messy, unfiltered glory.

At 15, Simon Burstall made two discoveries that would change him forever: photography and raves. Now, having trawled through a trove of material from that time, the Australian has uncovered scenes from a subcultural oasis — and a turning point in his life.

"For short trips or for those who don’t yet have funds to go overseas, local holidays including to the beach and water parks or pool are quite common choices."



Once the domain of teens slinging ice cream at the mall, scooping popcorn at the local movie theater, or watching over their peers from a lifeguard perch at the pool, the American summer job is in transition.



Brittany (France's "Little Britain") is home to an estimated thirteen thousand British citizens. Beginning that month, and finishing in April of this year, Neville documented life in the region, mostly in or around Guingamp, hoping to show the complexity and openness of what may seem to be a tribal, inward-looking place.



Following the end of the devastating conflict, children of East Prussia went to great lengths in order to survive.

