A Dreamlike Love Letter To Stockholm, And More Of The Best Photography Of The Week

When a hurricane approaches, the air tingles. The sea does strange things. In minutes, the sky can turn from azure blue to slate gray. Turbulence comes out of nowhere. You can picture what follows, and many photographers do, but you will find no images of catastrophe in Anastasia Samoylova's "FloodZone." She is looking for other things, the subtler signs of what awaits the populations that cluster along shorelines.



Two years later, after visiting 39 sanatoriums across 11 former Eastern Bloc countries, and after a successful crowdfunding campaign, Omidi and London-based publisher Fuel released Holidays in Soviet Sanatoriums. Omidi worked with eight different photographers who specialize in the region to capture both the architecture and the people who still visit these once-popular — once-state-mandated — vacation destinations.

The images are intended to reflect her own sense of displacement, having lived life between Mexico City, California, and London — and thereby not having one specific home to feel grounded by. "I am lost. But my map seems to know where I am going. But am I lost? Is being lost even possible in this place that knows it all?," reads Klein's artist statement. The pressure to endure and persist is expressed through the line, "I want to stop. But she insists; Proceed to the route."



For thousands of years the Nenets people have migrated with their reindeer herds across the Yamal Peninsula in the Russian Arctic. In October 2016, Alegra Ally traveled to north-west Siberia to join a family and document their way of life as autumn turned to winter.



"A Familiar Place" is Johansson's second book. The photos were taken over a span of 13 years, from 2005 to 2018. These are documentary photos, taken with a flaneur’s eye, of everyday life in Stockholm. There is very little text, save for an introductory letter from Johansson, written to Stockholm, which is illumination enough. He writes:

"Stockholm. It is impossible to evade your beauty, vulnerability and vanity. And your flaws. Your rottenness. I visit places where you bleed, I am there picking your scabs. Sometimes I grow tired of you and your easily broken promises. But I never give up on you. Your streets have always offered me direction. Walking here today, I stumble on old memories."

In an era defined by the breakthrough of rave culture, the rise of vogueing, and fashion trends like grunge and heroin chic, the Club Kids were the stars. Strutting straight into New York's mega-clubs in fearless looks and sky-high shoes, they were an unstoppable force in the underground clubbing scene.



