China's Abandoned Nuclear City, And More Of The Best Photography Of The Week

Photographer Todd Antony [...] documents Bolivia's best-dressed wrestlers in a new series, Flying Cholitas. The women, who are indigenous Aymara, compete in their sport wearing voluminous petticoats, colorful skirts, and long-sleeved lacy tops rather than in the minimal, form-fitting spandex worn by many athletes around the world.



Li Yang returned to photograph his hometown, an abandoned city known as 404, which was once China's largest nuclear base

Each year, thousands of twins descend on Twinsburg, Ohio, for the Twins Days festival to celebrate everything that makes them identical and unique.

As the Enguri flows from the mountains to the sea, it follows a trajectory from Georgia's traditional past into its forward-thinking future.



Official passport photo requirements are extremely restrictive and specify the exact framing (centered with the subject facing straight on), lighting (a clear background with no shadow), and facial expression (no smiling).

"It seems almost impossible for any kind of self-expression," Siedentopf says. His project, titled Passport Photos, "tries to challenge these official rules by testing all the things you could be doing while you are taking your official document photo."

Opened in 1993 with hopes of rejuvenating one of Tel Aviv's poorest neighbourhoods, the central bus station is now an eclectic mix of commerce and culture.



Picture a suburb and you probably imagine cookie-cutter houses with two-car garages and over-fertilized lawns. But in formerly communist countries, they look a little different. Think towering apartment blocks, prefabricated concrete panels, and loads of gray.

The Curonian Spit lies between two bodies of water; the Baltic Sea to its east, and the Curonian lagoon to its west. Stretched between Lithuania to the north and the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad to the south, the 98-kilometer long shoal is said to have been created by Neringa, a giantess, whilst she was playing on the seashore.

