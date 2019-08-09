A Chinese Photographer's Secret Installations Inside His Parents' Home, And More Of The Best Photography Of The Week

​​​Every week, we curate the best new photography and photojournalism on the web, so you can spend your weekend kicking back and enjoying some beautiful pictures. Here are this week's picks:​

"I told someone I have two boyfriends, and they were immediately like, 'I don't need to hear about your sex life,'" said Karen Ambert [...] of a colleague at the hospital where she works. "I wasn't talking about my sex life."



There is a unique group of people in southern Mexico's Oaxaca state called "muxes." According to a piece in Fusion, muxes are "a community of gay men who date heterosexual men while dressing as women, sometimes assuming traditional female roles within the family and society." In the 1980s, a group of anthropologists studying the muxes cited them as an example of a third gender, showing that gender norms might be more fluid that [sic] we sometimes think.



Captured in 2012, the scene shows two young men laughing together, strolling down a hill with cameras swinging from their shoulders. It is a photograph from Sebastian Meyer's book Under Every Yard of Sky of him and his friend Kamaran, who tragically disappeared two years after it was taken.

Last year, on a trip back to China, Xu brought a suitcase packed with hundreds of printouts of his photographs. He buried the most provocative images at the bottom of a cardboard box. One morning, after his mother and father had left for work, he transformed the family home into a brazen art installation, plastering the walls and windows with a rude collage.



Beaches across the planet share many characteristics: sand, water, ocean breezes — and plastic. At Floyd Bennett Field in Brooklyn, New York, the coastal area where artist Barry Rosenthal goes collecting, trash piles up fast and in layers, as if at an archaeological site.



Dating back to late February, about 550,000 acres of land have been underwater in the rural Yazoo backwater area of the lower Mississippi delta. About half of the acreage is farmland, creating devastating effects in a region where agriculture is the lifeblood of the economy. While flooding in the region is common, this year's floodwater has hung around longer than ever.



