The Creepiest Abandoned Places, And More Of The Best Photography Of The Week

Scenes of contemporary Venice often inevitably include throngs of tourists amongst the centuries-old architecture. But French photographer Thibaud Poirier (previously) took his camera out during the city’s quieter hours.



A series of deadly storm systems has left communities across the Midwest in ruins as residents brace for a more severe weather [...] These pictures show the devastating aftermath of these deadly storms.

Started in a bid to come to terms with her own experience of hearing loss, Kate Disher-Quill’s project “Earshot” gives an intimate insight into the world of deafness through a constellation of experimental portraits and personal stories.



The British photographer Ed Alcock took French citizenship in 2018. He examines the UK’s decision to leave the EU from a unique perspective, questioning the meaning of belonging to a nation, the place one calls home.



The photographer Johis Alarcón documented not just the indelible influence of African culture in Ecuador, but also how the descendants of enslaved women maintained their culture.

A photographer plumbs the depths of her postpartum depression, drawing on a community of mothers whose agony matches her own.



I have always been interested in history and architectural remains. It was in 2013 when I developed an interest in the photography of heritage in disuse. My first exploration was an ancient cemetery of military ships.



“I certainly must have done something good in my past life to have seen this day,” says one of the group’s leaders.

On a small peninsula that juts from the northeastern coast of the Arabian Peninsula, desert and water lap at the edge of skyscraper-cities. The disparate nature of Qatar’s impossible landscape is mirrored by its capitalist economy; built on the fossil fuel industry it has seen rapid development in the past thirty years, but at what cost?

‘Oasis’ by Russian photographer Danila Tkachenko explores this metamorphosis as a concept and truth.

The Saudi-born but Yemeni-raised photographer has, for years now, documented life in her adoptive country — a country that has been at war since 2015. Her photographs paint a picture of love and war at a time when the two have become intimately intertwined.



