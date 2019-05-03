What Asylum Patients See Outside Their Windows, And More Of The Best Photography Of The Week

​Every week, we curate the best new photography and photojournalism on the web, so you can spend your weekend kicking back and enjoying some beautiful pictures. Here are this week's picks:​

South African photographer and activist Zanele Muholi creates striking self-portraits for their series Somnyama Ngonyama, which means “Hail the Dark Lioness” in Zulu. The black and white images elevate everyday objects like clothespins, sunglasses, and wire sponges into elaborate hair pieces and costumes that speak to radical identity and resistance.



I’ve been shooting images of abandoned Victorian and Edwardian lunatic asylums and mental hospitals for just over ten years now, ever since I was first asked to shoot one single image of the outside of one as an illustration for a book, back in 2008.



Shot along the banks of India’s largest river, cast in the pink glow of a low sun, Giulio Di Sturco’s images are calming and hazy. In one of them, a worker from Delhi hoses down piles of white foam, so much of it that at first glance the image is rather surreal. But as with all of his photographs, hidden under this dream-like filter is a devastating story, about the effects of climate change and pollution on the country’s holiest river.

The city of Pripyat stood in the front line of that disaster—just a couple of miles from the ill-fated plant—and now, in the 33 years since the last human resident left, nature has reclaimed it.

John Lehr trains his lens on the shabby facades lining Main Street USA, from payday loan outfits to hair salons and pawn shops. Devoid of people, these images advertise a bleak outlook for small bricks-and-mortar businesses

"I found a hidden thrill in studying the inside of strangers’ cars for what they revealed about their owners, as well as the urban spectacle as framed through their windows. All of these things held weight for me as symbols and symptoms of the changing city."



Wilmarie Deetlefs, 24, kisses her boyfriend Zakithi Buthelezi, 27, on a night out in Johannesburg. The couple met on the dating app Tinder, and though post-apartheid South Africa is often referred to as the “Rainbow Nation,’ interracial relationships between native South Africans are not as common.



After a nearly 30-year reign, Japan’s Emperor Akihito stepped down today in an abdication ceremony in Tokyo. The 85-year-old monarch is passing the throne to his son, Crown Prince Naruhito, after acknowledging that his age and poor health were making it difficult for him to fulfill his duties [...] Below, a collection of images of Akihito and his wife, Michiko, through the years, first as prince and princess, then emperor and empress of Japan.



