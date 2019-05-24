The Child Goddesses Of Nepal, And More Of The Best Photography Of The Week

​​Every week, we curate the best new photography and photojournalism on the web, so you can spend your weekend kicking back and enjoying some beautiful pictures. Here are this week's picks:

There are living, breathing goddesses in Nepal. Known as Kumaris, these goddesses are prepubescent girls believed to be the reincarnation of the Hindu goddess Durga.



[See the photos at The Washington Post]

Photographer Fred Sigman has been mesmerized by these neon signs since his first visit to Las Vegas as a teenager in the summer of 1968, when he and his father drove in from Hollywood, crossing the Mojave Desert in a Ford Falcon.



[See the photos at Atlas Obscura]

Niko J Kallianiotis travelled through the main streets of Pennsylvania to photograph ‘the silhouette of what once was’ now the coal industry has gone[.]

[See the photos at The Guardian]

The Simpson Desert stretches 68,000 miles across central Australia, but it looks as surreal as anything on Mars.

[See the photos at Wired]

In each composite image, the Istanbul-based artist pairs a carefully matched slice of prosperity with jarring documentation of conflict and poverty to show what occupies the attention and defines the experiences of people around the world, depending on where they live.



[See the photos at Colossal]

The Polish photographer Maksymilian Rigamonti took the picture after multiple visits to the area, formerly a Polish village known as Trupie Pole (“The Field of Death”). At first, he didn’t know how to portray the unspeakable: He was standing near where Ukrainian nationalists murdered some 300 people, mostly women and children, in August 1943.



[See the photos at The New York Times]

“He flew across the pond several times and was not happy with where I was, which turned out good for me as he was staring right at me quite a bit!” Biro tells PetaPixel. “He also was flying close enough to my head for me to feel the breeze from his wings, but I was determined to keep shooting.”

[See the photos at PetaPixel]

Many photos feel intimate and casual—in one, Basquiat stands behind Warhol, arms lightly wrapped around his waist; in another, Warhol looks on as a shirtless Basquiat lifts weights. In many ways it feels like a scrapbook you’d make while in college, documenting your life and that of your friends, if your friends happened to be Keith Haring, Fab Five Freddy, Grace Jones, and Madonna.



[See the photos at Vice]