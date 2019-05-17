Underground Photos From New York's Seediest Years, And More Of The Best Photography Of The Week

​Every week, we curate the best new photography and photojournalism on the web, so you can spend your weekend kicking back and enjoying some beautiful pictures. Here are this week's picks:

For his series Dystopia, Fernando Montiel Klint created his own sci-fi vision of the future. He manipulated photos he shot while traveling through the US, Mexico, and South America, turning them into hyper-color scenes. This image was shot in Calexico and depicts an imaginary high-security databank, "one of many spaces where all the digital information of humanity is kept."



Women whose partners are locked up in Israeli prisons have figured out a new way to get pregnant—and it involves semen hidden in candy wrappers.



As a child, Laurent Kronental walked past Les Tours Aillaud, a group of eighteen residential towers in the Paris suburbs, in wonderment. As an adult and photographer, the looming high-rises, home to some 1600 apartments, continued to haunt his subconscious



The 3.5-square-mile Ox Horn research and development campus is being developed as 12 separate “towns,” with names such as Paris, Verona, and Bruges. Research buildings are being modeled after famous castles, palaces, and more.



“They were very serious about their looks and their makeup rituals. In their free time, they smoked and talked on their phones, all the while hanging onto their guns – they are not allowed to leave the weapons anywhere.”

Before becoming a photographer, Ira Wagner frequently commuted by train from New York to Washington for his career in banking and consulting. Looking out the windows, he became captivated by the landscape the train passed through during the trip. Thus began a project that took him off the train and into Northeast Philadelphia where he saw a mix of rowhouses and townhouses and where he would focus his lens on twin homes.



Before gentrification erased all that had come before, Zownir captured New York’s seedy years when prostitutes walked the streets, movie theaters screened porn around the clock, live sex and peep shows took loose change, and the West Side piers were the ultimate destination for anonymous sex—but also art interventions by Vito Acconci, Gordon Matta-Clark, and Peter Hujar in the years following Stonewall.

The New York Times photographer Josh Haner has spent the past four years capturing the effects of climate change around the world and under water.

