America's Most Common Nightmares, And More Of The Best Photography Of The Week

Every week, we curate the best new photography and photojournalism on the web, so you can spend your weekend kicking back and enjoying some beautiful pictures. Here are this week's picks:

Instead of trying to define an American Dream that would bring all of us together, I thought it would be better (and possibly more unifying) to look at the nightmares we all suffer from.



[See the photos at Vice]

Yuuka Hasumi put high school in Japan on hold and flew to South Korea in February to try to become a K-pop star, even if that meant long hours of vocal and dance training, no privacy, no boyfriend, and no phone.

[See the photos at The Guardian]

For two and a half decades, from the eighties into the two-thousands, Rupp traversed the United States, with her camera, lingering in rural towns. She would spot something that interested her—kiddie pools, bird houses, bicycles—pull over to the side of the road, and spark conversations with whomever she encountered.



[See the photos at The New Yorker]

Every day tons of trash arrives at the Ghazipur landfill in the eastern part of New Delhi. The amount of trash has grown into a mountain more than 210-feet tall. Methane gas created by the trash causes daily fires that release toxic smoke. This causes the air to become extremely toxic, and sometimes acid rain occurs.



[See the photos at The Washington Post]

In his most recent series, the French photographer captured the interiors of 29 modern churches across Germany, The Netherlands, France, Denmark, and Japan to see how each city has designed structures of worship within the last century.



[See the photos at Colossal]

Former mines go from coal to cool with music festivals, giant steel art installations—and Europe’s biggest artificial lake district.

[See the photos at National Geographic]

Enoch describes Hanoi’s motorbikes as the “workhorse of the city” and his photos are testament to that. From mountains of ice bags to stacks of precariously balanced eggs in boxes, the talented photographer’s photos reveal just how savvy the locals can be with the little space their scooters provide. In one image, a man transports multiple bags of live fish, and in another a vendor carries a mass of children’s toy footballs.



[See the photos at My Modern Met]

Each year, the shepherds go through an exceptional journey leading their massive flock from the winter fields to the mountains in order to ensure the animals’ survival.

The odyssey is one of many dangers, ridden with predators, treacherous rocky slopes and extreme temperatures. It’s an arduous excursion that claims the lives of many sheep and men alike.

[See the photos at Feature Shoot]​

