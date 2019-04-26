Rare Pictures Of The Women Of The Yakuza, And More Of The Best Photography Of The Week

​Every week, we curate the best new photography and photojournalism on the web, so you can spend your weekend kicking back and enjoying some beautiful pictures. Here are this week's picks:

Marchand and Meffre shot palaces that have been transformed into grocery stores, office buildings, even school bus depots.



Moon says, lots of places have either old trees or dark skies, but not both. When the two do intersect, the location is often challenging to reach. So Moon hired local guides to help her seek out her woody subjects, which were sometimes in extremely remote areas.



Hong Kong-based photographer Michael Wolf is best known for Architecture of Density, which shows the city’s tower blocks as dramatic geometric abstractions, and Tokyo Compression, which captures rush hour on the Japanese capital’s subway. He died this week aged 64

In Arizona’s western desert, the Big Sandy lays claim to being the venue of the largest machine gun shoot in the United States. Twice a year, a crowd of legally armed machine gunners spends a weekend on the quarter-mile-long range firing at a wide range of targets. Scrap cars and barrels, mannequins, explosive charges that go off when hit are some of the many options.

For her series I give you my life (命預けます), photographer Chloé Jafé infiltrated the infamous Japanese crime syndicate, capturing the often overlooked lives of Yakuza wives.



In late 1960s London, famed psychoanalyst R.D. Laing created a radical asylum—one with no doctors, no locks, and no limits.



Each image features a single subject in a seemingly mundane location: on a city sidewalk, near a semi truck trailer, or in a forest. Yet the individual at hand is engaged with or affected by their surroundings in highly unusual ways: one figure bends backward under the weight of long birch branches stuffed under his shirt; another is sandwiched in a layer cake of collapsed cardboard boxes.



An ordinary white golf ball doesn’t appear all that interesting from the outside, but you might be surprised to find a whole spectrum of colors and patterns on the inside. Photographer James Friedman‘s abstract series, Interior Design, reveals the unexpected interiors of these chipped and sliced spheres.



