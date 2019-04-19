The City Deer Of Japan, And More Of The Best Photography Of The Week

Every week, we curate the best new photography and photojournalism on the web, so you can spend your weekend kicking back and enjoying some beautiful pictures. Here are this week's picks:

A five-year-old was calling the shots. And the rules were simple: pink toys, pink clothes, and pink things only. This was nothing unusual; South Korea–based photographer JeongMee Yoon considered the colorful demands of her daughter less an expression of personality and more an example of rampant consumerism.



[See the photos at Wired]

Beauty, tragedy, and farce: in a new project, photographer Otto Olaf Becker examines the complex relationship between mankind and the environment.

[See the photos at Huck Magazine]

After stumbling upon a pair of deer at an intersection in 2011, Kanagawa-based photographer Yoko Ishii decided to turn her camera on the animal inhabitants of Nara: the ancient capital of Japan where Sika deer are almost commonplace as people.

[See the photos at iGNANT]

For nearly 40 years, Iranian women have been banned from watching stadium football matches. The photographer Forough Alaei, a World Press Photo winner in the sports category for her Crying for Freedom series, describes following the story of Zeinab, one of the first women to disguise herself as a man to watch matches[.]



[See the photos at The Guardian]

Photographer Karen Jerzyk explores themes of loneliness and isolation through her ongoing series, The Lonely Astronaut. Sparked by her purchase of an authentic vintage high-altitude space suit in 2017, Jerzyk has been traveling the world taking photos of women in the suit. Each subject is alone, placed in a deserted yet evocative environment, from an abandoned theater to an old-fashioned bedroom.



[See the photos at Colossal]

That December, the Rolling Stones and the Grateful Dead organized an impromptu concert at Altamont Speedway, in the golden hills of Northern California’s East Bay, that drew an estimated 300,000 people. Four people died, including a man who was killed by members of the Hells Angels who had been hired to provide “security” for the event.

So much for peace and love.

[See the photos at The New York Times]

Girls sit for hours on flower altars in this ancient tradition.



[See the photos at National Geographic]

Rocco Rorandelli sheds light on the effects of the global tobacco industry, from child labour used on farms, to the 3.8 trillion cigarette butts that find their way into our seas[.]

[See the photos at British Journal of Photography]