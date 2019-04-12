The Longest Train Ride In The World, And More Of The Best Photography Of The Week

Every week, we curate the best new photography and photojournalism on the web, so you can spend your weekend kicking back and enjoying some beautiful pictures. Here are this week's picks:

The Janeites are part of a group called the Jane Austen Pineapple Society. Sharing a passion for Austen, members come together to celebrate that fandom by dressing up in Regency era outfits and performing music, dancing and readings along with organizing games related to the author.

It’s pouring rain as we board the train in Vladivostok, a major port city in the Far East of Russia, and a nine-hour boat ride from North Korea. The train is painted in gray and blue and the emblem, “Golden Eagle Trans-Siberian Express,” marks each car in gold serif type.



Photographing my father became a way of confronting my confusion about what it was to be a man in this culture. . . . These were the Reagan years, when the image and the institution of the family were being used as an inspirational symbol by resurgent conservatives. I wanted to puncture this mythology of the family and to show what happens when we are driven by images of success.

When photographer Elliot Ross and writer Genevieve Allison decided to travel all 2,000 miles of the US–Mexico border for their latest book project, they estimated it would take around five weeks. In the end, it took five months.

A man on an alpine restaurant’s terrace looks at the panoramic mountain views. Fake birds stickers are taped on the glass window to prevent real birds flying into it[.]



Di Paolo’s images from the 1950s and 60s explore the many contradictions presented in post-war Italy, between both the rich and poor, and the old and new.



"A hundred thousand revelers come here to celebrate one thing: the male organ."

Some of Yukihito Masuura’s most intimate photographs are of pieces of wood. In these close-ups, the grain fills the frame, and scale is an afterthought. It’s easy to mistake them, at first, for giant boughs of driftwood, or clouds of interstellar gas, or the jagged slopes of a craggy mountain.

