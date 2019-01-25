The Greek Island Where People Live Longer Than Anywhere Else, And More Of The Best Photography Of The Week

Every week, we curate the best new photography and photojournalism on the web, so you can spend your weekend kicking back and enjoying some beautiful pictures. Here are this week's picks:

"Unfortunately, the western media chooses to portray the region using established stereotypes. For example, the image of Dubai is often of super cars, high-tech, and luxury buildings. But there are so many more values that are far more important. I want my photos to show what the region is actually like."



[See the photos at Vice]

Here, I take a family photograph each year of my son and myself, and then the next year, take another image of us in front of the previous picture. Therefore, different layers of my son and I emerge on the same surface after a lengthy accumulation of detail and texture.



[See the photos at iGNANT]

One of her most recent collections explores the peculiar behavior of “monorail cats”—a term given to kitties that love to hang out along railings, branches, and other narrow platforms, making them look like monorail trains.



[See the photos at My Modern Met]

Many of Hong Kong’s traditional street trades are on the verge of dying out. Gary Jones photographs the stallholders still practicing some of the city’s most ancient arts

[See the photos at The Guardian]

The photographer Anna Liminowicz captured joy and hardships in two women’s lives as they moved from Poland to England to continue their family together.

[See the photos at The New York Times]

Bungay’s exploration of Ikaria was fueled by her interest in aging and “how we talk about (and don’t talk about) and visualize older people.” The result of her exploration came to fruition in a project she calls “a visual ode to the residents I met, their landscape, diet and the magical feeling that time is irrelevant on the island.



[See the photos at The Washington Post]

[“]I grew up looking at Olay and SK-II adverts where either Asian celebrities or models with ‘caucasian features’ or pale, mixed-raced beauties front the TV and billboards. Without this environment, I wouldn’t have so many questions I’d want to raise and solve through my photography.”



[See the photos at Huck Magazine]

Priests, scientists, and local communities are partnering to save the less than five percent of forests that remain in northern Ethiopia.

[See the photos at National Geographic]

“Most Yakuts are very happy to live there, with the generations they have adapted their daily lives,” says Alexis Pazoumian, who was drawn to the world's coldest city through family history

[See the photos at British Journal of Photography]

You wouldn’t know it from the films or the television shows, but the Lone Ranger was a Black man by the name of Bass Reeves.[...] Over a period of 32 years, Reeves nabbed 3,000 felons, and is said to have killed 14 outlaws in self-defense. By the time he died at 71 in 1910, Reeves was a legend — though his legacy was whitewashed and stolen.

[See the photos at Feature Shoot]