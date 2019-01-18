Dead Payphones Hiding In Plain Sight, And More Of The Best Photography Of The Week

​Every week, we curate the best new photography and photojournalism on the web, so you can spend your weekend kicking back and enjoying some beautiful pictures. Here are this week's picks:

Over the course of thousands of pictures, I have started to see the West as a kind of mirage: it’s a frontier that can feel as if it’s within reach, but whenever you try to grab hold, it will elude you.



His series Vignettes of a salesman follows the many wanderings of a fictional traveling salesman–an ageless figure from the 1950s, who, in a surreal twist, has journeyed not only through space but also through time. “He is here in the present, representing something which is gone,” the artist explains. “He is from the old world walking around in our world.”



[M]en, women and children fill makeshift containers called pimpinas – plastic bottles, water gallons and whatever they can get their hands on – with fuel to smuggle across the border in cars with modified tanks, designed to carry more than a regular tank would. These people are known as the Pimpineros, and they are the subject of photographer José Castrellón’s latest documentary series.



Amy Becker seeks out decommissioned payphones hidden in plain sight and photographs them with her iPhone – the very invention that turned them into unwanted relics.

The 90s was the last hurrah of bohemian New York, an epitaph to the “anything goes” insouciance that came with being able to live, work, and party in Manhattan without breaking the bank.

“I started to think about the tiny percentage of the human race who have been to space, yet so many are fascinated and dream of it," Ormerod told In Sight. "There’s a huge disconnect there, so I decided I wanted to find and photograph some of the people who have such a passion for something which is considered so out of reach for the ordinary person.” And thus began his exploration of amateur space enthusiasts, taking him from Oman to Utah to his homeland of Scotland.

I’ve always been overweight, but my real obese period was as a teenager. It was a case of me essentially saying, “Look, I was like you; I know what it’s like to feel the way you feel. Would you be prepared to come with me on a journey and allow me to photograph you? What do you want to tell the world about the experience of being overweight?”

CES is the biggest, glitziest consumer products show in North America. An estimated 180,000 attendees made up of manufacturers, retailers, technology buyers, and just plain tourists flew in to Las Vegas, Nevada to prowl miles of expo hall booths, interact with robots, try flashy virtual reality demos, or just look for their next phone case.



The most enduring subject of Friedlander’s personal photographic memory palace is his wife, Maria, whom he married in 1958 [...] The intimate pictures he made of her during the first flowering of their relationship, with their children, Anna and Erik, and, as time rolled on, their grandchildren, Ava and Giancarlo, seem to sit in some liminal space between the finger-printed plastic sheaths of a family album and the chill of a museum’s walls.



Szalai took 168 portraits of individual Novogen chickens—each with a personality uniquely their own. Shot against a blue background, the portrait color scheme is echoed by the supplementary photographs that detail the production environment and the process of vaccine production.



