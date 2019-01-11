New York's Summer And Winter In One Single Image, And More Of The Best Photography Of The Week

Every week, we curate the best new photography and photojournalism on the web, so you can spend your weekend kicking back and enjoying some beautiful pictures. Here are this week's picks:

Seibert shot the city from that spot month after month, season after season, which eventually gave him the idea to create a split-screen image contrasting Manhattan in winter and summer.



[Read more at Wired]

Abd’s bleak black and white photos show the human toll of the aftermath: backhoes digging graves, victims wrapped in body bags, dead animals left on the ground and of course, the ubiquitous ash blanketing everything it came into contact with. Six months after the eruption, families were still trying to find their missing family members.



[Read more at The Washington Post]

[W]hile driving out of his home city of Vienna earlier this year, Daniel met alpacas for the very first time and “was overpowered by their positive energy,” he tells us. “I have never experienced something like that before. They have such a calming charisma and transported that to me immediately. In that second I knew that I didn’t want to keep all those good vibes only for me.”



[Read more at It's Nice That]

This railway route passes through towns and villages historically closed off to foreigners.

[Read more at National Geographic]

The country megastar's home county is full of hospitals, hotels, restaurants, and attractions funded by or inspired by Dolly.



[Read more at Vice]

Photographer Alex Ingram spends time with the wardens of the small, remote islands scattered off the UK coast – people who live their lives in extreme solitude.

[Read more at Huck Magazine]

Du Toit is enchanted by nature, preferring to shoot her subjects in poetic locations like the Bois de Boulogne, a pristine lake in the west of Paris; the rocky terrain of Cape Town in South Africa; or floating about in the Dead Sea. Wherever the location, what remains constant in Du Toit’s work is a dreamy aesthetic and strong connection with her subjects.



[Read more at iGNANT]

Hong Kong is one of the most densely populated places in the world. These colorful and symmetrical geometric apartments are extremely crowded places and it is hard to imagine how people actually live there.

[Read more at Bored Panda]

Hanson selected 67 sites in 45 states, representing a cross-section of American geography and industrial waste activities, including nineteenth-century mines, smelters, and wood-processing plants, landfills and illicit dumps, large petrochemical complexes, aerospace water-contamination sites, nuclear weapons plants, and nerve gas disposal areas.



[Read more at Feature Shoot]