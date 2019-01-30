January's Best Long Reads, According To Digg's Editors

Here at Digg, we spend a lot of time digging through the web to find the best long reads out there, so you can spend your time reading instead of searching. Look: we put them all in one place. And starting now, our team is going to roundup the best stories of the month at the end of every month. Enjoy:

Kashmir Hill's follow-up to her dynamite 2016 story about how faulty IP mapping turned a Kansas farm into a "digital hell" dives into a similar situation faced by a family living in Pretoria, South Africa. Thanks to some bad work by US military cartographers, John and Ann’s backyard turned into a center for criminal activity and they’ve been constantly dealing with the consequences since then. It's a fascinating look into the ways the deeply complex, integrated systems that rule the world can work together to screw over the little guy.



- Dan Fallon

[Read it at Gizmodo]

Alice Gregory's article on the two halves of Italo Disco "singer" Den Harrow feels like it was formulated for me and me alone. I've loved Italo Disco — unironically! — ever since a roommate of mine went through a phase during a carefree summer, burning tracks like Ryan Paris' "Dolce Vita" and Miko Mission's "How Old Are You" into my brain forever via some tinny MacBook speakers during living room dance parties. I also love reading about petty Facebook feuds and the difficulties of getting documentaries made, two boxes Gregory's piece also happens to tick.

I'd never heard of Den Harrow before reading this, which'll make sense once you finish the article (I don't love Italo enough to hunt down records or go spelunking on YouTube). If this piece merely served as hype for filmmaker Jonathan Sutak's "Dons of Disco," his documentary about the Den Harrow scandal, I'd be happy to have read it just for putting the film on my radar. It goes well beyond that: Towards the end, trepidation creeps in around the film festival premiere for "Dons of Disco." Could a confrontation happen between the two men who claim credit for Den Harrow, right then and there? Gregory recounts the episode with humor and finesse while letting a deeper truth about documentary-making seep in: so often, the story doesn't end with what you see on screen. Sometimes, the next part of the story might be lying in wait.



- Mat Olson

[Read it at GQ]

Patrick Burleigh's personal essay about growing up with a rare genetic mutation that causes early-onset puberty is un-put-down-able and will make you thank your lucky stars if you went through puberty at the usual age. Burleigh's story raises all sorts of thorny questions about parenting, embryo screening, and the moral agency (or lack thereof) of children, and it contains an unforgettable anecdote about the author's grandfather enlisting in the Army at the age of 11.

- LV Anderson

[Read it at The Cut]

I like to think of Anthony Davis and I as twins of sorts. We’re roughly the same age, and we entered college at the same time. The big difference between us is that at the end of his freshman year he was selected first overall in the NBA draft and moved to New Orleans to play professional basketball. At the end of mine, I got a job as a bar back.

Seven years later, though, the New Orleans Pelicans organization has failed AD. Massively. Tom Haberstroh's excellent piece for NBC Sports from the beginning of the year foretold the future in a way: just this week Davis' agent announced on the record that he would like to be traded to a different team.

That's right. Soon AD and I will have yet another thing in common: neither of us will play professional basketball in Louisiana.

- Joey Cosco

[Read it at ESPN]

After Ronald Reagan seemingly beat back the Red Menace with good old American deregulation and consumerism in the '80s, today's conservatives are, once again, furrowing their brows as "socialism" finds its way back into our political discourse. While some on the right are still clinging to the boogeymen of Stalin and Mao, the more "forward-thinking" conservative think tanks have switched stances to that of the disappointed, overworked father coming home to his ungrateful, lazy kids: Look, the free market gave you all cheap TVs, video games and smartphones, and now you want to talk about socialism?

Alex Pareene, the former editor of Gawker, would like to point out that this is wrong. Capitalism might have given us cheap, massive LCD TVs so we all can watch the Big Game like they do in the commercials, but it's made everything else — going to the doctor, buying groceries, getting an education — much more expensive. And while it's nice to see someone smart deconstruct a stupid argument, it's much harder to swallow the reality that it's going to take a lot more than one really well-written essay to convince your average red-blooded American that freedom is free healthcare and not free parking for their pickup truck.

- Steve Rousseau

[Read it at The Baffler]

Before this article, I had no idea that such a thing like the seduction industry, commercial enterprises devoted to instructing men on how to pick up women, actually existed. Reading the article was an awakening, and it was equal parts enlightening and discomfiting.

As the writer Rachel O'Neill has pointed out in her article, it's easy to condemn these practices, but far more difficult to parse the cultural forces driving the rise of men paying money to receive instructions on female psychology or techniques on making themselves more attractive to women. O'Neill does a great job at examining how one of the less discussed, and yet no less insidious attributes of this industry is its shaping of romance and sexual intimacy into consumerist commodities. And after reading her article, one of the most lasting impressions that stays is the loneliness and dissatisfaction so many of her interviewees still experience, despite of — or maybe because of — their lessons in seduction.

- BJ Pang-Chieh Ho

[Read it at Aeon]

While my university had sororities and fraternities , there was a third social-living option aptly known as "selective living groups (SLGs)." I rushed one of these groups as a freshman and spent the next three years of college living with a co-ed group of raucous heathens. The whole experience is a blurry whirlwind of memories — french fries dripping with gravy at three in the morning, the mashing of video game controller buttons in our makeshift common room, loopy conversations in the alcove hours before midterms.

It is with this personal framework, that I found this article by Reyhan Harmanci particularly striking. The piece follows several conventionally all-male fraternities at Wesleyan University that are now accepting women in a move towards gender equality. To traditionalists, this may seem like a bizarre experiment dreamed up by social justice warriors to denigrate the bonds of brotherhood, but having been in a co-ed fraternity of sorts myself in college, I believe it may be a step in the right direction. While my "SLG" was still plagued by moments of prejudice, it was certainly more egalitarian and less prone to toxicity, abuse and exclusion than the Greek organizations on campus. We also still had a hell of a lot of fun.

- Eliza Bray

[Read it at Topic]





