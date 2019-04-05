Sleek Wheelchairs For Dogs, And More Of The Best Design Of The Week

​Every week, we curate the best designs in art, architecture and graphic and product design so you can sit back and enjoy some beautiful works of creativity. Here are this week's picks:



Mirror Mirror, a recent commission by the Alexandria, Virginia’s Office of the Arts, is a reflective semi-circular structure which hides a prismatic array of mirrors at its center. The multi-colored panels are placed at sharp angles within the round sculpture, and refract dazzling, geometric patterns of light as the sun hits its interior. The work was produced by New York-based design studio SOFTlab[...] In addition to reflecting Alexandria’s waterfront and the surrounding urban environment, the outdoor installation has LED fixtures that respond to visitors’ voices and bodies.



Architecture firm BIG has designed a concept for a floating city of 10,000 people that could help populations threatened by extreme weather events and rising sea levels. BIG founder Bjarke Ingels unveiled the scheme yesterday at a round-table discussion on floating cities at the United Nations's New York headquarters.



Rose Gold Wheels For Rover

hs2 studio uses a mixture of metal framing, plastic components, and a set of wheels to envision the pet wheelchair. the model is kept in place with straps that wrap around the hips and the breast of the animal. an adjustable frame has been designed so the wheelchair can be used to support pets of varying sizes. meanwhile foam tubing is used to prevent any irritability from prolonged use.



NASA’s plans aren’t limited to humans shifting to Mars. Their 3D-Printed Habitat Challenge aims to look at how to develop a printable, easy to set-up home for space-travelers on the Moon, Mars, or even further into the universe[...] At third place is Team Mars Incubator (video above) with its modular habitat.



When the architect Angelo Renna read that there are, on average, 100 different species of spiders, centipedes, and insects living in any home, he didn’t start to itch. Instead, he decided to design houses for them.



