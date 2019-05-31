The Best Board Games Under $50

If you’re searching for an entertaining activity to share with your friends and family, these affordable board games are the perfect place to start. Begin with these titles, and soon enough you’ll find yourself with a full-on collection of incredible board games.

Ticket to Ride is a wildly enjoyable railroad-themed game that has two to six players compete against each other to establish connections between cities in North America.

Of course, not all board games require head-to-head competition. Pandemic allows up to four players to work together as a disease-control team tasked with curing a dangerous illness.

Capturing the suspense and tone of the horror genre can be difficult for a board game, but Wizards of the Coast nailed it with this three to six player release. And with so much built-in variety, it holds up surprisingly well to multiple playthroughs.

Over the past few decades, Catan has established itself as a must-have game for any board game enthusiast. It doesn’t take much time to thoroughly explain the mechanics, but there’s more than enough room for experimentation and strategic maneuvering as players gain more experience.

Need a game that can accommodate a lot of people at once? Sequence is made to support up to twelve players, and the straight-forward premise makes it well-suited for big family events.

