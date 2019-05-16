DIGG PICKS

Is It Art? Is It A Bike Rack? Yes

Why must bike racks look so bike rack-ey? Turns out they don’t. Looking more like art than equipment, these five bike rack options give you a place indoors to store your bike but won’t make your house/apartment/yurt look like a bike shop.

Burnside Shelf

 

No one will know what the heck this made-in-the-US wall shelf is until there’s an actual bike hanging from it. Made from mahogany, the Burnside bolts directly to your brick, concrete or cinder block wall, or to a stud behind your drywall.

[Buy]

Artifox Rack

 

This sleek hardwood and steel mount lets you store a bike perpendicular to the wall. The mounting hardware stays out of site and the rack self-levels against any surface. This one is also made in the US and it’ll display your bike like the piece of art that it is.

[Buy]

Feedback Sports Velo Column

 

If your walls are already spoken for, or your rental agreement says don’t drill holes in the walls, the Velo Column can help. It’s a spring-loaded, anodized aluminum column that holds two bikes at a time by tensioning itself between the floor and ceiling.

[Buy]

SuperBox

 

The hardworking people at Turntable Design make this multipurpose wall-mounted box that not only holds your bike, but also offers a place to hang your keys and helmet, and stash your personal effects. Made from hardwood, the USA-handmade Superbox even features a bottle opener.

[Buy]

DaHänger

 

Another rack and shelf combo, this one comes in sleek grey or shiny black to match the future-modern design aesthetic you’ve got going on. US-made DaHänger holds your bike at and angle by the seat plus it’s got an umlaut in its name.  

[Buy]


