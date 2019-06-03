How Can I Force My Child's Teacher To Go By 'Ms.' Instead Of 'Mrs.', And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent (and crazy) advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.



How Can I Force My Child's Teacher To Go By 'Ms.' Instead Of 'Mrs.'?

My daughter attends a public kindergarten located in a suburb of a large metropolis in the South. Her teacher refers to herself as "Mrs. Smith." I would much prefer to use the title Ms. and teach my children to do the same. I consider Mrs. and Miss to be outdated and sexist. Regardless of how I address the teacher in notes and emails—Ms. Smith or her first name—she consistently refers to herself as Mrs. Smith in her replies. How should I refer to this teacher? Can I continue to call her Ms. when talking about her with my daughter? Is it rude to call her Ms., either to her or in discussions about her, when she has made her own preference clear by example? She has not directly asked me to do otherwise. If it is relevant, she is only a couple of years out of school and just got married. I get the impression that she is proud of her newly acquired last name and honorific.

[Slate]

Katie Holbrook encourages the letter writer to call the teacher by her preferred title, "Mrs. Smith." "If you feel strongly enough, you could bring this up with Mrs. Smith," she writes. "But it might come off as patronizing, and I doubt very much that she would change her title afterward." Read the rest of her answer.

How Can I Get My 29-Year-Old Brother To Stop Dating A Teenager?

My brother, who is turning 30 this year, has started to date an 18-year-old. I wholeheartedly disapprove of this relationship. It's not that I think it's inappropriate for him to be dating someone younger than him, but I find it predatory that he would entertain being in a relationship with someone who is basically still a child (I mean, he hangs out in her freshman dorm room). He's very defensive about her age the few times I've brought it up with him, and now shuts down any conversations about it. Some additional backstory — my brother was recently in an abusive relationship that lasted a little over four years, which ended with me flying to him and calling a mobile crisis unit to get him out of it... I want to give him some leeway since I know he recently got out of that terrible situation but I just can't find any silver lining in him dating someone this young... Is it wrong for me to keep bringing it up with him? Am I supposed to let him figure it out on his own?

[The Outline]

Brandy Jensen agrees that it's inappropriate for an almost-30-year-old to date a teenager but suggests approaching the topic gently. "Few people react well to being told they are creeps — least of all creeps themselves," she writes. "Instead, I would start by asking him what he sees in this girl, er, woman." Read the rest of her answer.

Am I Crazy To Be Upset That My Boyfriend Still Lives With His Ex-Girlfriend?

I have been dating my boyfriend for two years... There is only one issue: He still lives with his ex-girlfriend from 10 years ago. She and I do not get along. She infringes on my time with him — has him run her errands, drive her around, etc. when I am at his (their) house. He also ends calls with me at night to talk with her, and his texts abruptly stop. Later I'll find out she was in his bedroom talking/venting to him about her current boyfriend or some other subject. She recently put in an offer to buy a house that was accepted. After she moves out of the house they are renting, he plans to remain there and would like me to move in with him. Here's the catch: He says he will be going over to her (new) house to mow the lawn, rake leaves, take care of her car, etc. He says he runs these errands for her because she pays him... Am I crazy for being upset over this?

[UExpress]

Abigail Van Buren reassures the letter writer that they're not crazy. "Unless he rearranges his priorities, you should not only not move in with him, you should find a boyfriend with whom you're No. 1," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

Is It Acceptable To Brush One's Teeth In The Hallway Of One's Workplace?

I work in an office in tight quarters of a two-story 19th-century building. I have a co-worker who brushes her teeth daily with the door open in the only bathroom on our floor. A few days ago I noticed this person walking around the hallway brushing her teeth before walking back into the bathroom to spit, rinse, and do it again. When did it become accepted behavior to act like this? Or am I just too stuffy or old school to be accepting of this person's personal habits?

[The Boston Globe]

Robin Abrahams agrees that workplace tooth-brushing isn't ideal but argues that it's preferable to having a coworker with dental hygiene problems. She recommends saying, "Do you mind not brushing your teeth in the hallway? No one's going to call you a bathroom hog, I swear." Read the rest of her answer.

How Should An Employer Respond When A New Hire Puts Their Dad On The Phone?

My coworker recently encountered this situation, and I'd love to hear how you would have handled things. My coworker, Sally, recently hired a new grad, Jane. As Sally was making the verbal offer over the phone, she asked Jane if she had any questions. Jane replied, "No, but my father does." Then, Jane's father took the phone and started asking Sally questions about the offer! The questions ranged from logistics about onboarding, to asking if Jane could arrive late on her first day! Sally was so taken aback that she just answered the questions, but I'm curious how you would recommend handling a situation like this. Is there any way to respectfully give the parent feedback that they are not helping their child and negatively affecting their professional reputation (before they've even started)?

[Ask A Manager]

"It can be hard to react perfectly to an incredibly weird situation while you're in the middle of it, but ideally employers would flatly refuse these parental discussions," replies Alison Green. Read the rest of her answer.

What Should I Do After My Mom Wrote In An Instagram Post That I Was Insufficiently Excited By Her Birthday Gift?

My mom made me a tote bag as a birthday gift. I love it. She gave it to me early, on Mother's Day, because she said she couldn't wait. I stared at it in awe for a few seconds, said thank you, hugged her, then immediately took pictures to send to my friends. I didn't post the pictures on social media, partly because I thought people would think it was weird that my mom gave me a present on Mother's Day. Three days later, my mom posted a picture of the bag on her Instagram with the text "made this tote for my daughter. Did not get the reaction I hoped. Making it was fun because of the anticipation she would be excited." What the hell? First of all, who posts something like that on social media? Second, I was excited! I guess I didn't express my excitement in a way that satisfied her? I commented on the post saying that I love the bag and I was excited, but I don't know how else to address this. My husband thinks that my mom is stressed about other things in her life and taking it out on me, which may be true, but that is the kind of thing my mom will not ever admit to. I feel very hurt by the public Instagram post. Can you offer an objective opinion as to how this should be handled?

[Slate]

Daniel Mallory Ortberg advises the letter writer to call their mom instead of continuing to comment on the Instagram post. "This is a situation that calls more for honestly sharing your feelings than maintaining the strictest detachment," he writes. Read the rest of his answer.​