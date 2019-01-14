Should I Wear A Breast Prosthesis At Work To Please My Coworkers, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent (and crazy) advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.​​

Should I Wear A Prosthesis At Work Since My Coworkers Don't Like The Way My Post-Mastectomy Breasts Look?

I recently had a double mastectomy with reconstruction, but the reconstruction on one side failed. As a consequence, I am not exactly symmetrical at the moment and will stay this way until the reconstruction is attempted again (probably next summer).

I decided to not wear an external implant (it goes in the bra and once I’m dressed makes it look like both sides are identical) so even with clothes on it is quite obvious that I am missing a breast. I find the implant (I call it a boob-cushion) quite uncomfortable to wear.

I've recently started work again and a higher-up asked to speak to me. He explained that people had complained to him about the look of my breast and that it made them uncomfortable. He hinted quite strongly that i should wear the boob-cushion to not make colleagues uncomfortable... I wasn't told who exactly complained, but apparently it's a few guys who work in my area (not my own team). I'm a woman in my late twenties and most guys in the office are 40 or over...

I'm not too sure what to do and how to react. I really don't like the boob-cushion and it's really uncomfortable to wear all day, but at the same time if my higher-ups thinks it's serious enough in an office with no dress code, then maybe I should just bite the bullet and wear it?

[Ask A Manager]

"It is, frankly, outrageous that anyone would even think to complain that your chest isn't sufficiently pleasing to them — in any situation, but particularly post-cancer," replies Alison Green. "And it's even more outrageous that your manager would think it was appropriate to pass that along to you, or to expect you to act on such an offensive and gross complaint." Read the rest of her answer.

How Do We Tell Our Niece And Nephew That Their Dad Cut Us Off Because He Didn't Get His Inheritance Fast Enough?

Our father died last year. The youngest of four siblings became the estate's executor.

On the day of the interment, "Bart," our older brother, asked how soon he would receive his share of the estate.

I was shocked. I explained the process, which takes time.

Bart made the same inquiry over the course of several months. We suggested he hire a lawyer to explain the process if he did not believe what we were doing/saying, which unfortunately delayed things further.

Although we all received a partial distribution, Bart told our younger sibling that we would no longer have access to our teenage niece and nephew until Bart had received all of his money.

We are almost at the end of the process. Unfortunately, during that time, Bart became terminally ill. Given the timing, his spouse may be the person receiving his inheritance.

The executor and estate lawyer have done everything possible to accommodate his expectations. Meanwhile we have had no contact with our niece or nephew. We have sent cards and gifts, and heard nothing back.

Our hope is that someday, maybe even at "Bart's" funeral, we will reunite with our niece and nephew. If this happens, how should we respond if they ask why we've been distant?​

[Tribune Content Agency]

Amy Dickinson offers the letter-writer a very generous interpretation of the brother's actions, suggesting that he may have known about his diagnosis earlier and been in emotional turmoil about it. "It would be generous of you and your other siblings to offer your brother every possible benefit of the doubt," she writes. "I think you would all feel better if you did." Read the rest of her answer.

Can My Husband And I Refuse To Give Another Embryo To His Sister Because We Think She's A Bad Mom?

Five years ago, my husband and I gave his infertile sister some of our fertilized embryos (we were done having children). We meant this as a gift, as my sister-in-law was in agony. She now has a beautiful daughter, but my husband and I are rethinking our offer. She's overly involved to the point that she has refused to leave the child alone with her husband for over a year. My niece has obvious separation anxiety and still is not toilet trained. Their marriage is on the rocks, but my sister-in-law asked for the last of our embryos this Christmas. She did this in front of the entire family and followed up twice on our noncommittal response. We still have four embryos in storage and have been debating what to do. My sister-in-law is not abusive, but in my hearts of hearts, I can't say she is a good mother. My husband doesn't like his sister pushing on this in front of everyone. He says we should lie and say an accident happened. I don't know. And I hate the presumption of my sister-in-law in pushing after we demurred the first time. It was humiliating have my private business paraded in front of everyone without a word. I fear what will happen if we refuse this.



[Slate]

Daniel Mallory Ortberg affirms the letter-writer's right to refuse to give the embryos to anyone for any reason. "So whatever reason you decide to give her when you say no (and I think you should say no, although I'm fairly agnostic on whether you should lie to her about why), the most important thing to stress is that your decision is final and that it's not up for discussion or debate," he writes. Read the rest of his answer.

How Dare My Dead Brother's Widow Describe Her Fiancé As 'The Love Of Her Life' On Social Media?

My brother died 10 years ago. He was only 50. He was married for 15 years to a woman I'll call Alice. A few years later, Alice became engaged but never remarried because she would've lost my brother's benefits.

Her fiance died a couple of months ago, and now she's posting repeatedly on Facebook that she has lost "the love of her life." I think it's extremely disrespectful to my brother. I understand she may feel that way, but to continue to post it is a slap in the face to our brother. I've read your column for years, and you are usually spot on with your advice, so I would appreciate your opinion.

[UExpress]

Abigail Van Buren basically calls Alice a gold-digger for continuing to draw on her late husband's benefits. "Alice's outpouring of emotion is less a slap in the face to your deceased brother than biting the hand that has fed her all these years," she writes, later adding, "there's nothing to be gained by trying to shut her up now." Read the rest of her answer.

Was It Rude For A Local Committee To Publicly Respond A Letter To The Editor I Wrote Criticizing Its Work?

Not long ago, a committee was appointed to investigate claims of racism and racial discrimination in our community.

After reading a newspaper article describing the rather polarizing language the committee used to present its mission to the public, I felt led to respond with a letter to the editor decrying that language and also pointing out a local instance of institutional racism overlooked by the committee.

You may imagine my surprise at reading an open reply on the same editorial page from a member of the committee summoning me to a meeting of the committee to defend my remarks.

Given that my telephone number is published and my email and snail mail addresses are common knowledge, I felt this was a highly unusual way to send me such a targeted invitation, which I find necessary to decline due to a conflict with my evening work hours.

Am I stuck in a time warp where I have missed a tectonic shift in the etiquette of issuing invitations? I trust not.

[UExpress]

Miss Manners says that it's considered polite to respond to a question or comment "in kind," or via the same format. "Miss Manners noticed that your challenge was made in the newspaper, where the committee had stated its mission," she observes. "So you are the one who made the dispute public." Read the rest of her answer.

Can I Ask My Stepdaughter To Reconsider Seating Me Away From My Husband, Her Father, At Her Wedding?

My husband is a widower with three kids. His youngest, "Danielle," is getting married. My two stepsons have been much more welcoming to me since I entered the family than Danielle has. I approached this by being loving to Danielle but nonintrusive and hoping she will come around. I never expect to replace her mother, but I do hope we can be friends. At best, she is polite to me.

Throughout wedding planning, Danielle hasn't been any different, and I didn't really expect her to be.

Recently she had some seating charts out. Danielle wants her father in the front row during the ceremony, with an empty seat next to him in honor of her mother. I am asked to sit wherever I want on the bride's side beyond the first row. During the dinner, I am not seated with my husband or the immediate family, who are all sitting together.

I am considering asking my husband to ask Danielle to reconsider. I haven't yet because I wanted to see if I would settle and not care as much.



[The Washington Post]

Carolyn Hax points out that Danielle is still surely experiencing a lot of grief, so any conversation with her ought to be gentle. "[S]o, yes, talk to your husband," she writes. "Just don't minimize her pain when you do it; her actions are the problem, not her feelings." Read the rest of her answer.