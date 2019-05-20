​Do I Have To Spend Time With People Who Photoshopped My Face Onto A Porn Actor's Body, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent (and crazy) advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.



Do I Have To Spend Time With My Partner's Coworkers, Who Photoshopped My Face Onto A Porn Actor's Body?

My partner has been with the same employer for 10 years. He is very happy at his job with his company, and because it is such a specialized field within an already-niche industry, he has been able to really show off his talents and achieve huge career success within that time frame... The problem, unfortunately, is his immediate supervisor and his department head. It's very much an old boys' club in the already-small field he works in... I found out recently that they had Photoshopped my face onto someone in a pornographic scene and hid copies of this "artwork" inside my partner's office when he refused to engage in a round of golf with them. They considered this to be a "prank," but I am livid... I know my partner is happy with his job, but I don't ever want to see either of those gentlemen again. Unfortunately, this field has many social events that I have attended with my partner — and my partner insists I support him by continuing to attend. There is no way to avoid either of these people if I do attend due to the exceptionally small size of the event, so my attendance will guarantee long-ish interaction with both of these gentlemen. Do I have to go? I am sick just thinking of attending the next event in three months.

Daniel Mallory Ortberg gives the letter writer permission not to go to their partner's work events. "It may be a good opportunity for you to get into a productive, calm argument with your partner about what kinds of support you two can and can't expect from one another!" he adds. Read the rest of his answer.

Can I Get My Sister's Kids Vaccinated Behind Her Back?

I am the primary caregiver for my elderly mother, who has lupus and thus a compromised immune system. My sister has four young children, none of whom she has had vaccinated out of fear that vaccines cause autism. My mother and I watch all four children regularly but have become increasingly uneasy in the face of outbreaks of measles and other communicable diseases. My mother and other relatives have implored my sister to reconsider her anti-vaccination stance. We have told her that if she doesn't, we will have to stop watching her children, which would be a significant hardship for her. (My two older nephews were both denied entrance to a great local public school because my sister refuses to vaccinate, leading to even more babysitting time at my mother's house.) The health center where my mother receives regular care hosts a biannual, reduced-cost vaccination clinic. Would it be unethical for me to get the children inoculated there the next time such an event is held? I don't want to alienate my sister, but at what point does the common good outweigh individual choice?

Kwame Anthony Appiah is sympathetic to the letter writer's concerns but deems their plan unethical. "[M]edical decisions for minor children are the responsibility of their custodial parents, and vaccinating her children behind her back would violate her right to make these decisions," he writes. Read the rest of his answer.

Should I Disinvite My Friend's Trans Spouse From Staying With Us To Make My Transphobic Husband Comfortable?

My longtime friend of 30 years, "Charlotte," lives across the country. I have just learned that her husband, "Harold," is transgender and is now transitioning to become "Helen." When they come, they always stay with us for several days because they can't afford a hotel. My husband is now very uncomfortable with them staying here or being seen out in public with them. Is there a way to tell Charlotte to come alone and still save the friendship? Or should I let them come and deal with my husband's feelings, which I think are unjust?

Abigail Van Buren says that spending time with Helen could be "a valuable learning experience" for the letter writer's husband (and obliviously deadnames Helen throughout her answer). "Perhaps if he and Harold have a chance to talk, your husband can get past his discomfort," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

Should I Tell My Boss Our Brand New Hire Is Already Plotting To Overthrow Him?

I work in HR, and we had a new recruiter start yesterday. She seems to struggle with issues from her previous job with "corporate bullying" and may be unstable (lots of home problems, arrived extremely late on first day, complained about previous position extensively, etc.). Today (her second day of employment), she pulled me aside and spoke disdainfully of my supervisor, who heads the HR department, saying that I could have his job in two years and everyone in Recruiting hates him, in an attempt to try to "recruit" me to sabotage my boss. This is all too much drama for someone starting their second day, and this tells me that her fellow recruiters are badmouthing my boss and telling her how awful he is. I'm not sure if they are encouraging her loose cannon behavior or are working as a group on this plot. But hatching a plan to overthrow my boss is taking it too far, makes me very uncomfortable, and is a crazy distraction. How should I approach this bizarre situation? Should I warn my boss?

Alison Green strongly encourages the letter writer to tell their boss. "Frankly, combined with the being extremely late on her first day and the complaining, this really indicates she's not the right hire — and the sooner your boss concludes that, the better for everyone," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

Am I Allowed To Assign Each Dinner Party Guest A Particular Cupcake Ahead Of Time?

My significant other and I were invited to a dinner hosted by another couple, with a third couple also in attendance. We were asked to bring dessert, so we brought a large selection of cupcakes. My SO and I put a lot of effort into picking out flavors for each guest rather than opting for a random assortment, and we were looking forward to doling them out after dinner. The hosts' neighbors dropped by unexpectedly before dinner and were asked to stay. I felt slightly annoyed that our deliberate cupcake selection would be thrown off, but it hardly mattered when I realized that the host had already allowed each of his two kids to help themselves to a cupcake. Was I justified in feeling annoyed by my dessert being distributed not as I'd thoughtfully intended, or was it considered the hosts' right to do with it what they pleased?

Miss Manners — aka Judith Martin, Nicholas Ivor Martin and Jacobina Martin — says that this was not the ideal scenario for personalized cupcakes. "Once you had agreed to bring dessert, it was not your prerogative to decide when the children could eat or whether the neighbors would be welcomed," they write. Read the rest of their answer.

How Can I Make My Husband Watch ‘Game Of Thrones' With Me?

My husband and I have very different television interests. I tend to prefer prestige shows that require significant time and attention commitment. He tends to enjoy brainless sitcoms. He says he doesn't have the attention span to sit and watch many of the large-scale prestige shows. I feel that I'm wasting my time watching sitcoms with nonstop corny puns. I really wish my husband would share my interest in television. It would make it far more enjoyable if we could discuss the shows afterward. Instead, he tends to tune out and play a game on his phone. What can I do to incentivize my husband to watch my shows?

Annie Lane advises the letter writer to seek out a compromise. "It is fair to ask your husband to watch one or two shows with you," she writes. "It is also fair for you to give equal viewing time to his shows." Read the rest of her answer.