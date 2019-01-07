Am I A Jerk For Always Wanting My Girlfriend To Cook For Me Instead Of Going Out, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent (and crazy) advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists (and subreddits) addressed in recent days.​

Am I A Jerk For Always Wanting My Girlfriend To Cook For Me Instead Of Going Out For Dinner?

I've been with my wonderful girlfriend for a few years now, and we usually get along great, aside from this current issue...

She's a self-proclaimed "foodie", which I honestly think is just selling herself short — she's a food genius. She can taste and smell a dish and then turn around and recreate it, or even make it better than the original.

If you taste something and wonder, "what's that super subtle flavor?" she'll tell you, "it's anchovy paste/sumac/lavender/some other obscure spice that you would never think of." When someone is cooking something and they go, "it's missing something," she can tell you exactly what it needs...

It's gotten to the point where I don't see any point in going out to eat, pretty much ever, except maybe her birthday. Even the most exotic ingredients aren't out of her reach, either, and, even though it's not about cost, I've saved up more being with her than I ever had in any other relationship. The only places we really go for date night is ramen — she can't figure out how to make the noodles, but she still tries so it's just a matter of time — and sushi.

Our anniversary was recently, and I had noticed that our local fish counter was selling sushi grade fish, along with the rolling mats and nori, so I suggested that we have homemade sushi for our anniversary dinner before going out and she upset and said, "I'm not learning how to make sushi because then I'll never get a real date ever again." We ended up going out instead.

It kinda took me by surprise that she got so mad, though... I just don't think it's worth it to go out and pay restaurant food prices when we can stay home for home food prices and have food that's just as excellent.

TL;DR: So, Reddit, am I the asshole for not wanting to pay a restaurant to cook my meals because I practically have a private chef of my very own?



[r/AmItheAsshole via Nicole Cliffe]

The commenters on r/AmItheAsshole (a subreddit where people describe personal conundrums and then ask whether they're being the asshole in the situation) tear this letter-writer a new one for his superlative obliviousness. "Do you think your wife wants to cook every single night for you?" asks one Redditor in a top-rated response. "Fuck no. She makes sacrifices of her time every time she cooks for you, which sounds like a lot, so why can't you sacrifice some of your time to take her out and possibly show her thanks for the things she does for you?" Read the rest of the answers.

Should I Tell My Colleague That The Guy We Just Fired Has Been Looking At Her Burlesque Website?

We terminated an office employee this week who was always just kind of creepy and walked the line of inappropriateness with his jokes. He was fired for something else, not because of any complaints.

Today I went through his computer because a) we need a lot of files from it b) he didn't password protect it c) we need to know what websites he has work accounts for, etc. But oh man, he didn't log out of or delete his browser history. As I was looking through his Chrome history to see what websites he frequented for work, I discovered that he found a coworker's — who does burlesque — web page which has ALL KINDS OF nudey pics in it. He was regularly looking at these photos of her. This is not necessarily on his work computer, but likely his personal phone because Chrome syncs browser info...

I should tell no one, right? Because he's already fired? And because maybe the burlesque coworker gave him the link? I definitely don't tell any bosses, and I maybe don't need to say anything to her? I don't want her to be in trouble...

We don't have permanent, on-site HR here, but our "home office" has acting HR people that we don't communicate with much. I just… tell no one, right? Or document it somehow?

[Ask A Manager]

Alison Green votes for telling the coworker who does burlesque. "Maybe she gave him the link, or maybe she didn't and would want to know and have the option to lock it down," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

How Can I Stop Being So Mad At My Mother-In-Law For Collapsing During My Wedding Reception?

I recently got married, and have not been able to move past feelings of anger and resentment toward my mother-in-law that surfaced during the wedding weekend.

Before the wedding, she and I had a close and very positive relationship. But during the weekend, she refused to talk to me and caused me great distress. To make matters worse, she collapsed during the party, which cut our wedding short. An ambulance had to take her to the hospital; my husband and I thought she was going to die, and spent our wedding night crying and in complete shock. She was discharged the next morning. The cause is still unclear, but she seems to be doing fine.​

I feel like she ruined my experience of my wedding. After a couple of months, I decided to talk with her about what happened, particularly how she treated me before she got sick. She has since apologized for everything that happened, but she says she has no memory of how she treated me. I desperately want to move beyond this, but I can't escape the feeling of having been robbed of what was supposed to be one of the most special days of my life...



How can I move on without repressing everything that has happened?



[The Atlantic]

Therapist Lori Gottleib gives a much gentler response than we would have, encouraging the letter-writer to put the mother-in-law's behavior and collapse in perspective. "Remember that the goal of the day was to get married to the person you love, which you two accomplished," she writes. "Now comes the part that's far more important than a single weekend or party: the rest of your marriage." Read the rest of her answer.

Should I Boycott My Local Gastropub For Not Allowing Children After 5 PM?

I'm the proud new parent of a bouncing baby boy. I'm also a longtime fan of a craft beer gastropub in my neighborhood. Recently, my wife and I packed up the diaper bag and put Junior in the baby carrier to head out to our favorite restaurant, where we noticed a new (and in my opinion, rude) sign: "No children after 5 p.m." After querying the hostess, we were informed that this was indeed the new house policy.

Salty, I honestly feel like I helped put this place on the map. I went there when no one else did, before it became the popular crowded neighborhood spot it is now. To have this establishment reject my child seems like a slap in the face, and I'm thinking about boycotting it outright. Or am I overreacting? What's my recourse here?

[The Takeout]

The Salty Waitress informs the letter-writer that they don't have much recourse. "Try not to take this personally," she writes. "That new sign is not a slight against your child as much as it is a policy decision, possibly related to safety and/or noise levels." Read the rest of her answer.

How Can I Get My Neighbors To Stop Spending Money On Vacations And Start Spending Money On Renovations?

I'm lucky to live on a street with friendly, kind neighbors. The folks directly next door are the nicest people, but their house is in terrible condition: peeling paint, dry-rotted windows, and a roof that needs redoing. They are aware it looks terrible and have been claiming for years that a painter is coming to spruce the place up at any moment. Sometimes they start an improvement, but it never gets finished. For instance, they took down their shutters (in preparation for the phantom painters), so now everyone sees the dirty outline of missing shutters on their house. Then they needed to do some drainage work, so they ripped up the side yard that adjoins mine. (The drainage work was completed, but they never replanted, so we've got a weed patch between our homes.) They also did some window work, but that resulted in a large window being boarded up with plywood for the better part of a year. They did eventually take the plywood down, thank goodness, but they also stopped fixing the rest of the windows. I thought maybe it was a financial issue that could be stopping them from fixing the house. Yet they go on vacation regularly, have newer vehicles than most of the people on our street, and buy extravagant gifts for their adult children. They also hire a gardener for their yard. (It looks wonderful … but is unfortunately behind a privacy fence, so not something that benefits the neighborhood.) Every other neighbor has privately expressed frustration at the way the house looks, but none of us really knows how to bring it up with them. They keep talking about their upcoming trip to Europe, and I find myself feeling really resentful! Is there some way to bring this up with them that won't result in neighborhood strife? Or should I just count my blessings and avert my eyes?



[Slate]

"Yes, count your blessings," replies Daniel Mallory Ortberg. "You have friendly neighbors, you presumably own property, and your own house is apparently in good condition." Read the rest of his answer.

How Can I Get Guests To Stop Playing My Piano?

Why do visitors to my home feel that they can sit down and play my piano at parties without asking my permission? Not only does the noise make conversation difficult, it really annoys me! I think it's as rude as walking into someone's home and turning on the television. How do I stop this without embarrassing them?



[The New York Times]

Philip Galanes thinks that the piano players mean no harm but it's the letter-writer's right to limit noise in her home. He suggests, "If you prefer not to have live music, pre-empt it with a little note on the sheet-music stand: 'Let's not have piano music tonight. Thanks!'" Read the rest of his answer.