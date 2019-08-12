How Can I Get My In-Laws To Stop Serving Food That Will Kill Me, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent (and crazy) advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.

How Can I Get My In-Laws To Stop Serving Food That Will Kill Me?

I have a very severe allergy to mushrooms. I carry an EpiPen, and I have been hospitalized multiple times because of exposure to this food... My husband politely explained this to his parents when we started dating, and I was invited to family meals. Since then, most meals we have shared at my in-laws' house have had very limited options for me. Somehow, they manage to find a way to add mushrooms to almost everything. One time, they made a point to make a special plate of mushrooms and pass it around. My mother-in-law said, very rudely, "I would've liked to add mushrooms directly to the salad, but SOMEBODY has problems with it!" They even added mushroom powder to the mashed potatoes at one holiday dinner. My mother-in-law claimed it was a new recipe she'd found. I literally held my breath as the mushrooms passed in front of me at the table that day. That was extremely dangerous for me. That food could kill me. What's worse is my husband told me that mushrooms were not a common dish served by his parents before he started dating me. When I was pregnant, my husband told them we would not take part in any family meals if they didn't promise to keep the meals allergy-free. His dad said, "We can't promise that. Everyone except your wife likes mushrooms, and we're not changing what we eat for one person." My husband's sister even called me up, angry about the fact we would not be attending a party at her parents' house. Yelling that I was overreacting and that mushrooms are "not a poison." This has caused a huge wedge between my husband's family and us. We no longer spend holidays with them and rarely speak. They don't get to see their grandkids, even though they live very close by. His sister stopped talking to us... My husband supports me 100 percent, and he is very angry and hurt by their actions. But at times I feel terrible that I am the cause of this rift, and I just want a happy family.

[The Cut]

Heather Havrilesky assures the letter writer that the rift is not her fault. "You could be the purest, most perfect, most lovable human alive, and these resoundingly toxic humans would find a reason to take issue with you," she writes. "They are unwell, full stop." Read the rest of her answer.

How Can I Get My Mom To Go Easier On My Dad For Kidnapping Me When I Was 3?

Following an acrimonious divorce from my mother, my father kidnapped me during what was supposed to be a weekend visit and hid with me in another state for three months before I was found by the police. He spent a few weeks in jail. I was 3 years old and have no memory of this whatsoever. While my mother hasn't spoken with him since and occasionally reminds me that she still hates him, she agreed to a settlement that allowed him partial custody every other weekend, because she thought "every son should have a relationship with his father." But when I was a teenager, I started to notice her shift to being angry about my having a relationship with him (at age 16, I had the right to stop the twice-monthly visits). I understand my mother's problem with him, but I am 31 years old now, and the man that I grew up around and know now as an adult is someone who has been a great parent to me... I've never personally known this evil man my mother tells me about. I'm in a serious relationship now, and my mother is very open about how much it hurts her when my partner and I spend time with my father. I generally tell her I don't want to hear about it, or throw a barb about how she chose my father, not me. I imagine at some point, such as at my wedding, they will be thrust back together, and I worry about a big blowup or even my mother not coming to the wedding... I know I can't make everyone happy, but how can I make things easier going forward?

[The Atlantic]

Lori Gottleib encourages the letter writer to ask his mother questions about how she felt during the kidnapping and why she's bothered by his relationship with his father. "None of these issues are your responsibility to solve for her — a good therapist can help instead," she writes. "But these conversations will help you to express your needs with a kind of compassion that will allow her to hear you." Read the rest of her answer.

Is My Haircut Transphobic?

I'm an early-40s cis woman whose politics are progressive and 100 percent trans-inclusive. After trying out many, many haircuts on my hard-to-flatter face, I settled on baby bangs nearly two decades ago and haven't looked back. (The rest of the haircut shifts in style and length, but my face needs those bangs.) I've been aware of the term "TERF bangs" for a while and appreciate the humor, but only recently a (cis) friend implied that actively sporting the style is an affront to trans folks, akin to the way neo-Nazis have adopted the Floppy Hitler. Can this possibly be true? Basically, you can pry my TERF bangs from my cold, dead forehead — unless you tell me they're actively doing harm, in which case I guess it's headbands for a while.

[Slate]

Daniel Mallory Ortberg opines that baby bangs are not the exclusive property of “trans-exclusionary radical feminists.” "Wear your bangs however you like, be kind to trans people, and don't take any other advice from that friend of yours," he writes. Read the rest of his answer.

How Can I Get My Coworker To Stop Offering Me Fist Bumps Multiple Times Per Day?

Fergus is my peer and we have the same title and work in the same department. Broadly speaking, we're supervisors in customer service. Part of our job involves walking around to ensure that no one needs help answering difficult questions for our clients. So we're frequently mobile and moving around between desks. My issue is that Fergus will, at least a couple of times a day, come over and offer his hand for either a fist-bump or high-five during his interactions with me. He does this with everyone as far as I can tell — men, women, young, old, direct reports, peers, etc. There's no rhyme or reason. Sometimes it's part of a "Hey, great job!" recognition but other times it's just part of him saying "I'm leaving for lunch now" or there's no reason at all, he just comes by and sticks his hand out. I don't want to be a stick in the mud because I'm positive his intentions are pure and it's just part of his way of communicating, but I truly do not want to make physical contact with any of my coworkers beyond the occasional necessary handshake. Social conventions make me feel obligated to return the gesture but I'm internally rolling my eyes as hard as possible while doing so. However, I'm at a loss on how to decline to participate in this without sounding like a complete jerk. Any help at all would be greatly appreciated.

[Ask A Manager]

Alison Green agrees that Fergus's fist bumps are happening way too frequently. "Next time he sticks out his hand for a fist bump or high five or whatever, try saying, 'You know, I'm not really a fist bumper' or 'I'm not a big high fiver,'" she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

Was I Right To Refuse A Cheap Gift That My Friend Gave Me In A Tiffany Gift Bag?

My husband and I celebrated our 40th wedding anniversary with a wonderful invitation-only party. My friend of 23 years showed up with her sister (whom I know, but did not invite). Neither my husband nor I said anything about the extra guest. My friend had a Tiffany gift bag, which she placed on the gift table. Later that evening, I opened the gifts. Inside the Tiffany bag were two anniversary cards and a small salt and pepper shaker set shaped like pigs, which my friend purchased while on a recent vacation (I used to collect pigs, but told everyone years ago that I no longer do). I returned the gift and Tiffany bag to her, telling her I had no use for this. Is it OK to bring a $2 gift to a special occasion in a Tiffany's gift bag?

[Tribune Content Agency]

Amy Dickinson opines that it was rude to return the gift to the friend, but also that the Tiffany bag was deceptive. "Yes, it is OK to use a Tiffany gift bag to house other gifts, but your (presumably now ex) friend created an obvious fiction by using the bag, and then insulted you with what was inside," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

Should I Return Three Rings, A Laptop, A Phone, And The Down Payment For A Vehicle That My Ex-Fiancé Gave Me?

I was engaged, but it didn't work out. Now he wants back every ring he gave me: a promise ring, an engagement ring (1 carat) and a double birthstone ring (his birthstone and mine) that he bought me for Christmas. Later he bought me a laptop, even though I told him I could wait because it was too expensive. He said, "Don't worry." Same for when he bought me a phone. When I said I could do with the less expensive one, he said, "Don't worry about it." Months later, I wanted a vehicle towards which I had $800 saved. The one I wanted had a $2K down payment. When I told him I couldn't afford it, he said, "Do you want it?" I said "yes," so he paid the down payment. Now that we've separated, he wants it all back, or for me to pay him back. If someone in good faith gives a gift with no expectations, should the one that received the gifts give them back or pay for them?

[UExpress]

Judith Martin, Nicholas Ivor Martin and Jacobina Martin, the Miss Manners team, argue that these gifts were in fact given with expectations — the expectation that the letter writer would marry the gift-giver. "Returning everything may be the only way to clear your reputation, if doing so is a concern," they write. Read the rest of their answer.​