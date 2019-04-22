Should I Hire A Friend To Have Sex With My Mom Before She Dies Of Cancer, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent (and crazy) advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.

Should I Hire A Sex Worker As A Goodbye Present For My Mother, Who Is Dying Of Cancer?

My mother is in her late-50s and has been diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor. She tried one round of radiation, but now she is resigned to her fate and doesn’t want more treatment. She is still mentally alert and vivacious. I disagree with her decision, but I respect it. We are open with each other, and I know that she was dating and sexually active until her diagnosis. As a final gift, I would like to give her one last fling with a young stud. I talked to an acquaintance who is good-looking, fit, and willing to perform for a reasonable fee. Do you think that I will need to tell her he is being paid? Don’t get me wrong, I would absolutely tell the truth if she asked. But this seems like a situation where “don’t ask, don’t tell” is the best policy. Also, any tips for her stud to give her the best possible experience?

[Slate]

Stoya and Rich Juzwiak discuss how to make this encounter as pleasant as possible for the mother and encourage the letter writer to tell his mom that the “stud” is being paid. “Disclosure is crucial to consent,” writes Stoya. “She can’t cleanly say yes to sex if she doesn’t know the conditions it is happening in.” Read the rest of their answer.

How Can I Make Things Right After Mistaking My Friend’s Wife For His Mother?

I ran into a friend at a street fair. I greeted him, then turned to the woman he was with and said: “You must be his mother.” She replied: “Oh, no! We’ve met before. I must look terrible.” It was his wife. If only the ground could have swallowed me whole! I was filled with remorse. I called my friend that night to apologize. He told me about his wife’s surgery and chemotherapy. We are still friendly, but he is cooler to me now. Is there anything more I can do?

[The New York Times]

Philip Galanes points out that the letter writer apologized to the wrong person. “You hurt his wife,” he writes. “Send her a note apologizing for your error and asking her forgiveness.” Read the rest of his answer.

How Can I Forgive My Fiancé For Not Putting My Name On The Title Of Our New House?

I am recently engaged. We have been together for almost three years. Like all new couples, we have had our rough patches but we worked through them. We just bought a house! Except, in reality HE just bought a house. I asked to take a loan out together, but he refused and said he wanted to get it alone. I told him I did not feel comfortable paying a mortgage for a house that was not equally ours. Well — that didn’t matter, because here we are. He asked me to help with the down payment. I agreed, with the condition that I would be added to the title. He agreed to my conditions, and the day of the closing I was there to sign paperwork in exchange for the funds. He looked straight into my eyes and promised me I would be added to the title as soon as possible. It’s now a month later, and here we are. Now he is telling me he does not feel comfortable adding me to the title until after we are married. We have not yet set a date. He says he wants to protect himself. I understand, but my trust and respect for him have been deeply affected. His solution is to either give me back my funds, or to sell me the house for what he paid for it. My question is, how do I get over this broken promise? How do I NOT let this affect my choice to marry him?

[Tribune Content Agency]

Amy Dickinson argues that getting over it may not be the best goal in this situation. “Here are my suggestions,” she writes. “Buy the house from him. And then show him the door.” Read the rest of her answer.

Can I Tell My Sister She’s A Brat For Expecting More A Bigger Inheritance After Our Aunt Died?

My aunt recently died. She was a wealthy woman with no children, and she always told my sister and me, "I'm taking care of you in my will." We both assumed that meant enough money to buy a house; she left us enough to buy a used car, and the rest went to charity. My sister is absolutely furious with our aunt and just won't let it go. My attitude is, it was my aunt's money to do with as she chose. Is there a nice way I can tell my sister she's being an entitled brat? Our aunt didn't have to leave us anything. How do I get her to see it that way?

[The Washington Post]

Carolyn Hax urges the letter writer to give their sister time instead of calling her a brat. “She’ll change her thinking when she’s good and ready,” she writes. “You, however, don’t need to listen to her get there.” Read the rest of her answer.

How Can I Get My Boyfriend To Stop Calling My Depressed Younger Sister A Mooch?

My 19-year-old half-sister is currently living with me. Her mother basically drove my sister into a mental breakdown with her unrealistic expectations and forced activities. Once she reached college, my sister realized she hated her major, her life, and herself. She was clinically depressed and borderline suicidal. Her mother told her that she was “weak and useless” and cut her off financially (our father had left us money but only for college, nothing we could use to support ourselves). I offered to take her in for a year, all expenses paid, so she could catch her breath. I have a master’s degree and a great job; one teenager isn’t going to break my budget. My boyfriend makes “mooch” jokes around my sister, and it has spread to our circle of friends. Despite my warning him to lay off, it still comes up. I don’t want to reveal what actually is going on with my sister and her mental health, but I don’t know how to express how important it is to drop this joke. Last time, I snapped and told my boyfriend to shut up and that he wasn’t funny. It killed the entire mood and affected my sister badly. She doesn’t have any friends yet and spends most of her time volunteering at an animal shelter or with me. How do I get this across to everyone?

[Slate]

Daniel Mallory Ortberg advises the letter writer to simply tell their friends not to make any more jokes about their sister. “If your friends had been mistaken in thinking that this was a lighthearted joke the three of you shared, you don’t have to divulge the vulnerable details about her mental health in order to correct that misperception,” he writes. Read the rest of his answer.

How Can We Get A Former Employee To Stop Sending Us Her Bank Statements?

One of our employee recently resigned and no longer works here. Now she keeps sending emails to management with bank statements, credit card statements, etc. We don’t know what to do with them and what she wants from us. We have cleared every everything regarding financial transactions and reimbursements during her employment with us. Can you please help us to write a notice that we do want to get any emails from her and pleasing her to stop sending emails further?

[Ask A Manager]

Alison Green speculates that the former employee may believe that the company still owes her money. “[T]ry asking directly what’s going on — as in, ‘I’m not clear why you’re sending us bank and credit card statements. Are you waiting on some action from us?’” she suggests. Read the rest of her answer.​