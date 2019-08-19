How Can I Quit Fooling Around With My Half-Sibling, And Other Advice Column Questions

​There are too many excellent advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.

How Can I Stop Myself From Making Out With My Half-Sibling?

I’m a person. My reluctance to reveal any other information about my identity will become clear shortly. Years ago I found out I have an opposite-sex half sibling. We recently met and quickly bonded. We went from speaking on the phone to spending time with each other. The problem now is that we're obsessively attracted to one another. We began holding hands and then cuddling. But recently things have progressed to make-out sessions that leave me feeling highly conflicted. I feel in many ways that I have found my "soulmate," as ridiculous as that sounds. I'm right there with you. I know how this looks. I've read the requisite articles about GSA (Genetic Sexual Attraction) but the science seems touch-and-go at best. I know you strongly believe the incest taboo needs to stay in place for society as a whole to not be totally gross. I fully agree. The thought of sleeping with any of the family members I grew up around makes me want to bash my own skull into bits. My question is: how do I get over this and cultivate a normal relationship with my half-sibling? I'm deeply ashamed of how I feel, but I feel known and understood by someone for the first time in years. It's confusing. Please, please help.

[The Stranger]

“I’m not sure what to tell you other than, ‘Stay away from them,’ which is so obvious it has to have occurred to you already,’” replies Dan Savage. He opines that if the letter writer does pursue a sexual relationship with their half-sibling, they should keep it a secret. Read the rest of his answer.

Is It A Good Idea To Have A Lingerie Party At Work?

In two weeks, my coworkers will be throwing a bridal shower for another coworker. Someone had the bright idea to make it a lingerie party. We are expected to give her underwear instead of any other gifts because she “doesn’t need house goods.” Oh and also, no men are allowed at this party for “privacy reasons.” This party will be in the lunchroom during lunch time (so if anyone wants to eat in there, too bad). Is this an HR nightmare like I think it is, or am I overreacting? We work in a very conservative office in a very conservative field, so it’s hard to tell.

[Ask A Manager]

Alison Green agrees that this idea is an HR nightmare and should be stopped. She suggests saying, “I know this is meant well, but a lingerie party at work is really inappropriate. I don’t feel comfortable giving a coworker underwear, and I’d imagine some others won’t be either.” Read the rest of her answer.

How Can I Convince My Husband We’re Too Old To Have Kids Now That We’re In Our 60s?

My husband of almost 40 years would like to (somehow) father a child. During our first year of marriage, I had a hysterectomy, and so early on we realized I couldn’t give birth to a child. At various points throughout our marriage (mainly in our younger years), we talked about possible surrogacy, but he always dropped the matter. Now that we are in our 60s, he is still perplexed and ambivalent, but I (on the other hand) feel we are too old to start looking into options again. I would like to put to rest our conflicting dilemma, but almost feel it could be futile to try, because it’s unresolvable. I realize this is a difficult and sensitive issue, but I need some feedback to help at least put my mind at peace when he continues with his heartfelt frustration.

[Tribune Content Agency]

Amy Dickinson recommends discussing this topic further with a marriage counselor. “His thoughts regarding fathering a child might be increasing in power and frequency as he ages and faces the reality of his mortality,” she writes. “Children can seem like a hedge against death.” Read the rest of her answer.

Should I Be Concerned When My Husband Gropes And Exposes Himself To His Best Friend?

Sometimes when my husband has been drinking, he does things I consider inappropriate with his cousin and childhood friend "Jasper." The most recent incident involved my husband pulling down his pants and showing Jasper his private parts. Later that night he tried to grab Jasper's crotch. To me, Jasper seems slightly uncomfortable, but he just laughs it off. When I confronted my husband about it, he said I was overreacting and he was "just messing around." I don't think he's gay, but it almost feels like he is cheating on me. Am I overreacting, and what should I do?

[UExpress]

Abigail Van Buren rules that the letter writer is not overreacting. “Listen to your gut and get to the bottom of this because it appears you are married to a problem drinker who may need help,” she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

How Can I Get My Boyfriend To Stop Watching Videos Of People Yelling, Swearing And Fighting In Front Of Me?

My partner subscribes to a subreddit called “Public Freakouts.” It’s a bunch of videos where people are yelling and swearing at each other and sometimes fighting. He finds it entertaining. As a sensitive person, I find it deeply disturbing to hear the videos. I feel as anxious and distressed as if it were happening to me. What’s more upsetting is that I’ve told him multiple times not to watch those videos around me (and why it bothers me), but he still does it occasionally. I would never continue to do something that my partner told me hurts his well-being. What should I do?

[Slate]

Daniel Mallory Ortberg observes that the boyfriend already knows that these videos upset the letter writer and chooses to keep playing them anyway. “If your relationship is otherwise really strong and this seems particularly out of character for him, you may want to have a come-to-Jesus-style conversation with him about,” he writes. Read the rest of his answer.

Is Common Courtesy Now Dead??

I organized and paid for a family reunion. This included paying for five hotel rooms for my family, a meal at a restaurant costing $600, and a game in which I gave out envelopes with cash in them (total of $200). After the party, I also did lunches, which I paid for, totaling about $300. Mind you, I am retired on a fixed income. I had to fly across the country, for which I paid. My family is reluctant to acknowledge or thank me. No one except one cousin offered to pay their own way on anything. When I returned, I wrote 23 thank-you notes to them for coming. I mentioned on social media this fact, and the fact that I had received no thank-you notes from any family member. Then I got on social media and found many notes from my family condemning me, saying I was not kind, nor Christian. It broke my heart, but this is the norm from my family. I am pretty much ignored by my family. Is it now normal not to send any acknowledgment for a kindness given? Is common courtesy now dead??

[UExpress]

Judith Martin, Nicholas Ivor Martin and Jacobina Martin point out that it’s considered polite for guests to write thank-you notes to their host, not the other way around. “Publicly shaming your guests for a failure to write is both rude and, as you discovered, likely to incite further rudeness,” they add. Read the rest of their answer.