Why Won't My Colleagues Voluntarily Give Up Their Benefits To Save Our Boss Money, And Other Advice Column Questions

​​​There are too many excellent (and crazy) advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.​​

Why Won't My Coworkers Voluntarily Give Up Their Overtime Pay And Retirement And Health Care Benefits?

A few months ago we received an email from the Big Boss (head of our business unit) that we are entering a "cost cutting" exercise due to business needs and they need everyone to make efforts to ensure our costs/expenses are "as close to zero as possible."

I'm in an internal role that doesn't deal with contracts, purchases, software licensing, travel, etc. so there's only a limited amount I can contribute to that cost cutting. But I've done what I can — e.g. I walked five miles with heavy equipment rather than take public transport which the others did. I "forgot" to claim for overtime payments that I should/could have claimed (not in US so those laws don't apply), didn't claim mileage for driving two hours out of my way multiple times, etc...

We have to work late a couple of times a month due to client deadlines (the company usually orders food in) and I've gone on "hunger strike" conspicuously refusing to eat or order, and working through while others eat the company-paid pizzas, etc. (we know in advance when we'll have to stay late — why didn't they bring their own food?!) because I don't believe that's a legit business expense. I've tried to convince the others but without success.

I've now asked to reduce my retirement contributions (matched by the company) which will save them thousands a year. I've indicated to HR that I want to opt out of the healthcare insurance at the next renewal date.

I've done pretty much everything I can at this point other than asking for a pay cut (which I could — I’m senior, single and have enough money but I realize this could affect my prospects in the future) but I'm becoming more and more resentful of coworkers who haven't even considered the things I've done. They still submit overtime, travel expenses, etc. At some point we all have to pull together but I feel like I'm the only one pulling.

[Ask A Manager]

Alison Green tries to convince this letter-writer that their sacrifices are unnecessary and unreasonable. "What are you doing is way beyond the realm of anything that would be expected, some of it won’t even matter (the hunger strike), and the rest of it is so extreme as to be entering the realm of the absurd unless this is your own personal business and you get all the profits." Read the rest of her answer.

How Can I Get My Son's Soccer Teammate's Parents To Forgive Me For Giving Him Unsolicited Advice?

My 12-year-old son plays soccer and at a recent practice I made two comments to the goalkeeper about mistakes he was making. I was wearing ear buds at the time and apparently I was louder than I would ordinarily have been. I said: "You should roll the ball out with more vigour and it won't be picked off." And after several went through his hands into the net: "You should tip those over the bar." Fairly innocuous but, true, totally unsolicited. The reason I spoke to him was he was frustrated with his play and was pounding the turf and punching the posts, so I thought I could help him. And I've coached this team, though I do not know this boy. But the boy didn't appreciate my comments and told me to stop talking to him. The following day at their game I offered the parents an apology and the mom accepted but I felt some lingering resentment then and still do almost one month later. I get the cold shoulder: no eye contact, smiles or greetings. The mom also is the club co-ordinator and when the soccer kits were given out, all I got was a T-shirt with no socks or shorts and a perfunctory explanation. I now feel tense going to watch my boy practise and play and can't imagine how this can go on. Any advice?



[The Globe and Mail]

David Eddie, who writes the Damage Control column for the Globe and Mail, chastises the letter-writer for both giving unsolicited advice and talking to someone while wearing earbuds. "Give them a wide berth for a while, be kind and friendly if you do encounter them, and see if the passage of time solves it, soothes it and acts as a balm," he suggests. Read the rest of his answer.

How Should I Reply To A Sister-In-Law Who's Mad At Me For Not Buying Her Kids 16 Christmas Presents?

I just received a letter from my sister-in-law, "Nell," which has me so mad I can barely see straight. She informed me that she had been furious with me since Christmas morning (!) but was only now ready to reach out and discuss the situation.

Back in November, I asked Nell for gift ideas for her two children, our nieces. She emailed me a list including about eight items for each child. I proceeded to buy, wrap, and mail a single gift from each of the two lists to the relevant children, along with a nice card, and moved on with my holiday season.

Apparently, I was supposed to naturally intuit that I was meant to purchase all 16 items for the kids and am the world's biggest cheapskate. Obviously, I am completely aware that she's nuts and I did nothing wrong, but how on Earth do I respond?? My husband is doing a "That's just how she is" shrug, which is unhelpful.



[Slate]

Nicole Cliffe recommends, reasonably, that the letter-writer's husband take over gift-giving for his sister from now on. "I would never respond to such a letter," she adds. "Were she to attempt to follow up with me about it, I would say, 'I assumed the kindest thing was to spare you the embarrassment of a response.'" Read the rest of her answer.

How Can I Stop Myself From Misgendering Patrons At The Restaurant Where I Work As A Server?

I am almost 60 years old, and still say "ladies and gentlemen" to the customers seated at my station in the restaurant where I work. I recently said, "Ladies go first," and looked pointedly at the person in the corner. Someone at the table looked at me and said, "That's a man." I of course apologized, but felt myself grow red, and felt like a fool.

Then, I called an 18-year-old girl a boy at her birthday celebration. I always apologize, but do not make a big deal out of it, not wanting to draw any more attention to the offended party.

Is this the proper way to handle it? Or is there something else I should be doing?

[The Takeout]

The Salty Waitress offers a few ways to use more gender-neutral, but still polite, language. "'Hi ladies,' or even the more seemingly neutral 'hi guys' can still come off as offensive or overly casual to some," she writes. "Try a 'hi all' or 'hello everyone' instead." Read the rest of her answer.

Why Won't My Husband Let Me Use His Money To Take A Vacation Instead Of Paying Down Credit Card Debt?

My husband and I manage our finances separately because we have different approaches to money: He saves, and I spend. He got a big bonus at work and offered me half, provided I use it to pay off part of my credit card debt. I would rather take a vacation. He thinks he's being generous. But I say gifts with strings are not gifts at all. You?



[The New York Times]

Philip Galanes strongly urges the letter-writer to accept the money. "He is being generous, and you are not receiving a gift so much as a lifeline to help with your wanton and unsupportable spending," he writes. Read the rest of his answer.



How Can We Tell Our Friend To Stop Constantly Blowing Her Nose At The Dinner Table?

We have a close friend who always blows her nose vehemently at the dinner table at least several times while we are eating. Is this appropriate dinner behavior, or should we ask her nicely to excuse herself when she needs to clean her sinuses?

We really need your advice, as other guests are also repulsed.

[Creators]

Annie Lane agrees that this behavior is unsanitary and off-putting. "Pull your friend aside and tell her that you realize she may have some sinus issues but you'd appreciate it if she could refrain from blowing her nose at the table," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.