GOOD FUNDAMENTALS ARE IMPORTANT

Real Footage Of College Basketball Games From 1939

Before Steph Curry, before LeBron James, before Michael Jordan, before the modern 3-point line, before the NBA/ABA merger, before blocks and steals were recorded, before World War II...

Wait, what?

This vintage clip of a news broadcast from Madison Square Garden will bring you basketball unblemished by any of those aforementioned factors... because when it was recorded none of them had happened yet.

 

A far cry from the pseudo-professional super athletes who play college basketball today. But just look at the hustle!

[via Reddit]

Joey Cosco is Digg's Social and Branded Content Editor

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
AT LEAST YOU TRIED

3 diggs Jalopnik
There will be some hiccups on our path to a more environmentally-friendly future. Some hiccups, like exploding electric cars, will be bigger than others. So, I’m willing to excuse France for the very, very predictable failure of their solar panel road.