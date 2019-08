RAIN OR SHINE, THE GAME MUST GO ON

Flashfloods in Denver has led to some curious phenomena, including a basketball hoop floating nonchalantly down a neighborhood in Park Hill.

We were eating dinner and saw our neighbor’s basketball hoop float by...still upright. #cowx #flashflood pic.twitter.com/MrAxOSwzrt — Tara Manthey (@TaraManthey) August 22, 2019

Weather in Colorado has been really weird these past few days, and last week, strong gusts of winds led to this curious sight:

Dozens Of Air Mattresses Blown Away After Big Gust Of Wind Interrupts Summer Outdoor Movie Night





[Via Twitter]​