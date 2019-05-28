Here It Is: One Of The Worst Ceremonial First Pitches Ever

You know a pitch is pretty darn bad when people start comparing it to 50 Cent's infamous Mets first pitch:
It sounds like hyperbole, but when you actually watch this fan's ceremonial pitch thrown before Tuesday night's Royals/White Sox game, well, it starts to sound more like an understatement...
Luckily, it looks like this "pitcher" and her family have a sense of humor about it all as her daughter posted this tweet in response to the online peanut gallery.
Oh, and she also posted this tweet, which is just the cherry on top....
[Rod Smith via Twitter]