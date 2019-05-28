Here It Is: One Of The Worst Ceremonial First Pitches Ever

IMPRESSIVE IN ITS OWN SPECIAL WAY

You know a pitch is pretty darn bad when people start comparing it to 50 Cent's infamous Mets first pitch:



50 Cent School of First Pitch graduate — Jason Mott (@moxxjason) May 29, 2019

It sounds like hyperbole, but when you actually watch this fan's ceremonial pitch thrown before Tuesday night's Royals/White Sox game, well, it starts to sound more like an understatement...



This has to be the WORST 1st pitch ever. Before the Royals game in Chicago tonight. pic.twitter.com/WIgL6xwZXU — Rod Smith (@RodKRCG13) May 29, 2019

Luckily, it looks like this "pitcher" and her family have a sense of humor about it all as her daughter posted this tweet in response to the online peanut gallery.



Oh, and she also posted this tweet, which is just the cherry on top....



OH also it left a scuff mark on the ball!!!! 😂 pic.twitter.com/Qg8msgxhiz — Nikki (@_badgalnini_) May 29, 2019





[Rod Smith via Twitter]



