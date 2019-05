José Ignacio González, who plays goalie for Chile's ​Club Deportivo Palestino, had a tough go of it on Monday, thanks to some funky spin and air currents:

🤦‍♂️🤦‍♀️ @ClubALoficial's goal tonight came via one of the strangest own goals you'll ever see!#CONMEBOLLibertadores pic.twitter.com/uJfVspRobf — CONMEBOL Libertadores (@TheLibertadores) May 8, 2019

Luckily for González, CD Palestino were able to pull out a 2-1 victory on the night.





[Via Deadspin]