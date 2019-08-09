The Average Temperature Cycle Of Global Cities, Visualized

Which cities, weather-wise, are lovely all year round? Data visualizer Neil Kaye combed through stats from Wikipedia and charted an intriguing animated graph of ​the annual temperature cycle for a selection of cities around the world, showing which places have the steadiest temperatures and which ones zig-zag throughout the seasons.

Some key takeaways from the chart: Quito, Ecuador's capital city, with its location at 15 miles south of the equator, has seemingly perfect average temperatures every month. Mongolia's Ulaanbaatar has the most dramatic swings in the temperature of the cities featured. And residents of Kuwait City experience some of the hottest months of the year on the planet. (Bring a fan!)

All of this, of course, is subject to change, with summers expected to get considerably warmer throughout the world by 2050.

[Via Reddit]