James Cameron's Message To Marvel About Breaking Titanic's Record Is Somehow Not A Parody

​"Avengers: Endgame" sprinted past the $2 billion mark at the box office, and has now dethroned James Cameron's "Titanic" as the second-highest grossing film of all time — though it still trails behind Cameron's "Avatar." Cameron congratulated Marvel for the achievement by, uh, tweeting a picture of the Avengers' logo sinking the Titanic. Yes, it is real and not a parody (1,517 people died when the Titanic sank):

 

It remains to be seen whether "Endgame" can surpass "Avatar" — and whether any of the four (four!) planned "Avatar" sequels come anywhere close to the original.  

