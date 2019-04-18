This Crazy Expensive Audio Player Puts Your Ears In The Producer’s Booth

Does the epic-ness of your music curation abilities warrant the services of a super high-end, $3,500 music player? If so, pull out your gold card. The A&ultima SP1000 is the flagship device from Astell&Kern, a South Korean audio company with a stated goal of making portable devices that reproduce audio as close as possible to a live performance/recording.

It’s a bit bigger in size than your usual music transport device, the smartphone, and quite a bit heavier, weighing 13.6 ounces. It comes equipped with a 720 by 1280 touchscreen display and it’s all housed in a stainless steel or copper case.

Next come the sexy audiophile parts. It’s got 256 gigs of storage and offers more with a microSD slot. The A&ultima has the ability to play just about any type of audio file, from MP3 to FLAC, WAV, DSF, APE, and so on, with accurate playback of native 32 bit, 384kHz audio. Dual DAC chips offer better stereo separation and more accurate audio. And what all that comes down to is an audio player that produces music with the same detail you’d hear if you were the producer in the sound booth the day a song was recorded.​





