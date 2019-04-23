Cure Your Mid-April Blues With These Ten Stellar Huckberry Picks

Fact: Huckberry sells some of the coolest stuff on the entirety of the Internet. Yet, who has the time to go through it all? Apparently we do. So here are our ten favorite things on the site right now. Consider this your Huckberry recap. Peruse — purchase, perhaps — then get on with your day.

It’s a bamboo bowl, lid, fork and spoon with a tether that holds it all together. The lid has a leak-stopping silicone gasket and also takes on plate duty. The spoon has a serrated knife on one end and nests into the fork or connects to it to make one extra long utensil.

[Buy]

It looks like a book, but unfold it and you’ve got a USB-rechargeable, 500-lumen light that lasts eight hours on a charge. Magnets in the cover stick it to anything metal and we guarantee it looks like no lamp you’ve seen before.

[Buy]

This waxed canvas beast will hold enough clothes and essentials for a two-day trip and will last you two decades or more. The nylon straps wrap around the body of the bag for extra strength and the sturdy waxed canvas is water-resistant to protect your stuff.

[Buy]

Soon enough, it will be hot. And you can’t wear shorts to (most) offices. These flat-front chinos from Flint and Tinder are made in the US from a breathable cotton that’ll keep you cool with a modern cut so you stay looking sharp.

[Buy]

Nisolo is a cool company with a great story. Just as importantly, they make beautiful shoes. These low top leather sneakers are leather lined with a leather insole and a Vibram outsole. Dress them up, dress them down and prepare to own them for a good long while.

[Buy]

The gulf separating a good knife and a crap one is massive. This starter set comes with a chef knife, a utility knife and a paring knife all hot-drop, hammer forged in Germany from rust-resistant carbon alloy that keeps an edge and sharpens like a dream.

[Buy]

With a 23 liter capacity and the ability to keep your stuff very dry, this is a perfect day pack. Made from Fjällräven’s waterproof and abrasion-resistant Bergshell fabric, the pack offers storage for a 15 inch laptop and has a rolltop closure that firmly disallows water.

[Buy]

Maybe you weren’t allowed a bean bag chair as a kid. Now that you’re an adult, you can sit on whatever you want. This space-age chair/recliner/nap module is filled with high-density beads that make you feel weightless, but it weighs just 12 pounds.

[Buy]

Here’s a lightweight oxford shirt that’s made in the US and feels like you’ve had it for years (and will last many more). Made by Flint and Tinder, the shirt delivers both comfort and polish.

[Buy]

When you open a bottle for the openerless, you are a hero. When you open a bottle with this, you’re some sort of magician. Made from solid brass, the Trophy bottle opener fits somewhere between sculpture and useful bar tool.​

[Buy]





If you buy something through our posts, we may receive a small share of the sale. Please buy a Ferrari. For more of Digg's suggestions on how to spend your money, check out Digg Picks.​​​​

