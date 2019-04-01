April Fools': A Running List Of Good, Bad And Terrible Corporate Gags

Depending on your view, today is one of the best or worst days on the internet, where half the things you see are fake and most of the jokes are pretty dumb. It's April Fools' Day!

We'll be collecting the best and worst April Fools' gags we spot from around the web here, updating this post as we find more:

Tinder Height Verification

Tinder dropped their height verification announcement on March 29th, but we're quite sure that this is, in fact, an April Fools' gag:

Introducing the thing you never asked for, but definitely always wanted—Tinder Height Verification. Coming soon.

Read more about it here: https://t.co/8MER0L1U6W pic.twitter.com/hZ507zSoic — Tinder (@Tinder) March 29, 2019

Snake In Google Maps

Google put an updated version of Snake in its Google Maps mobile apps (accessible through the sidebar). It's our favorite kind of April Fools' trick, since it isn't a trick so much as a fun, silly game to waste a little bit of time on at the office:

Google, being Google-sized, didn't limit itself to one gag, also announcing the talkative Google Tulip:

OnePlus's WarpCar

Phone maker OnePlus built a full landing page for the WarpCar:

The OnePlus #WarpCar is coming. Are you ready to say goodbye to gasoline? #NeverSettle — OnePlus (@oneplus) April 1, 2019





McDonald's Shake-Dipping Sauces

This is a weak April Fools' joke, but we're not going to lie — we would be into this if it were real:

Burger King's (Real) Impossible Meat Whopper

Burger King announced the new Impossible Meats beefless Whopper on Monday, but it's not a joke. That said, it's currently only available at 59 BK locations in the St. Louis area:

Starbucks' Pupbucks

It appears Starbucks' creative team forgot to have their coffee this year, because Pupbucks is pretty weak (though the dogs are cute):

The US Open went a similar direction, when this is really something they should do in real life:

BREAKING: The US Open to add puppies to the ballperson team at the 2019 tournament for the first time.



All breeds welcome. pic.twitter.com/Yu5ySEhriF — US Open Tennis (@usopen) April 1, 2019

Pornhub's Baterade

No comment.





The Los Angeles Times Trolls The New York Times

Angelenos have had to put up with years of bad trend pieces about their city from the New York Times, and the Los Angeles Times' food section finally had enough this year, expertly aping the Gray Lady's style:

In Los Angeles, we’re spoiled by the breadth and quality of our dining options. In addition to outstanding year-round produce, I can get great huaraches, refreshing mul naengmyeon and impeccable chả giò within 15 minutes of where I live. But what about New York, a largely culturally bereft island that sits curiously between the Hudson and East Rivers at the foot of the Catskill Mountains? Sure, we’ve all heard of hot dogs, a staple of every New Yorker’s diet, famously gnawed on by rodent and human alike in that “toddling town.”



[Los Angeles Times]