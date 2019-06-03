Just The Good Stuff From Apple's WWDC Keynote

​Apple is kicking off its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (aka WWDC) with the keynote address at 10 am PDT/12 pm EDT. You'll have to wait until fall for the new iPhones to be unveiled, but we're still expecting lots of updates today.

We'll be updating this post throughout the keynote with the highlights.

Apple Watch and watchOS

Kevin Lynch is onstage to talk about Apple Watch. First up: new watch faces.

Also new: "Taptic Chimes," which will buzz and chirp on the hour. Sure!

On the app front, there's an audiobook app, a voice memos integration and a calculator app (with a built-in tip and bill splitting feature):

A functional version of the App Store is coming to the Watch, as is streaming audio:

Sumbul Desai is up on stage to talk about the Watch's health and fitness features. First up: Activity Trends, which takes your activity logs and puts them into historical perspective (and nudges you if you're on the decline):













tvOS

We're starting off with tvOS. Tim Cook announces that tvOS will get multi-user support:



Apple Arcade will support the XBox One and Playstation 4 controllers:

And that's it!

Introduction

We're getting a quick preview of "For All Mankind," a fictionalized history of the space race where the Soviets got there first — and found water on the moon. The show is coming to Apple's upcoming TV+ service in the fall:

We're kicking off with a quick video tribute to developers working long, long hours late at night. Cool, I guess?





Pre-game: Here's what's expected:



iOS 13

A new year, a new-ish iOS. MacRumors has an extensive roundup of the expected new features, including dark mode and multitasking features.

Dark Mode

Just as Android Q is bringing system wide dark mode, iOS 13 is expected to enable dark mode for iPhones. Read more and see leaked screenshots at 9to5 Mac.

iPadOS

There are a bunch of updates expected for the iPad, but one of the biggest comes out of left field —the introduction of a standalone iPadOS:

Apple is renaming iOS on the iPad to:



iPadOS



🤯 pic.twitter.com/yRwIAaqW14 — Steve Moser (@SteveMoser) June 3, 2019

A new Mac Pro

The certainty around whether we'll see the new Mac Pro today is much lower, but rumors are circulating of a more modular design to replace the aging "trash can" Mac Pro.