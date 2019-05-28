This Monitor Makes Sure Your Online Buddies Don't Hear Your Kids Yelling About Pikachu

Calling something “tactical” to make it sound cooler is a common ploy, possibly overused, often misapplied. But with this display from Aorus, we can see the logic. While it’s not actually helping anyone to more efficiently deploy combat forces IRL, it could very well help out with your squad coordination in Fortnite.

First off, it delivers in the graphics department, with a 27 inch quad HD panel and a fast 144hz refresh rate with a single millisecond response time. The 2560x1440 resolution display covers 95% DCI-P3 color support for sharper/more realistic color and the FreeSync synchronization tech makes gameplay fluid without choppiness.

Then there’s the tactical part. Laying claim to being the world’s first active noise cancellation display, when your headset is connected to the monitor, the display uses its dual mics to catch any noises or voices that happen to be going on in the room and cancel them out. Instead of your roommate's running Terrace House commentary or your kids Pokémon arguments, your online teammates will just hear your clear, insightful voice.





